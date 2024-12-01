🔊 Listen to this

“I have been listening to an internationally known Bible scholar. He is a professor and teaches early Christianity. His lessons spend quite a bit of time on the inconsistencies in the Bible. So much of what I am learning is shocking. It was not discussed during my childhood religious classes, nor by the priests during Mass.

“I stopped attending services many years ago but have continued to loosely align with the Christian religion. This new information has made me reconsider even that. It makes me want to discuss this with relatives who are devout, but I am pretty sure they will think that I am trying to dissuade them from their religion.”

G: If you have faith and are amidst others who don’t share it, it can be almost as awkward as being skinny seated at a party table with mostly obese folks. It’s nearly impossible to relate to one another on an intimate level and find the common ground that unites us or makes us want to grow closer.

This sense of an irreconcilable disparity sometimes happens because we are afraid to offend others if we were to say the wrong thing. We may hold back what we really want to express. Nearly instantly a barrier emerges, inhibiting deeply meaningful connections.

For those reasons, faith and food are personal subjects that we likely try to avoid. These subjects fundamentally challenge many of us over the course of our lives. Why? Well, we will routinely change up what we eat, what we can eat, what we want to believe, and even reject said beliefs whenever we uncover false teachings about nutrition and faith.

I applaud you for doing a deeper dive into what you once thought was solid information, even reconsidering an essential part of self-identification. Seeking knowledge, and refining our understanding and place in the world, should not end once we matriculate school or come to the end of a religious service.

Faith is one of those subjects that can quickly disrupt many a loving relationship. The more you delve into your study, seeking additional academic resources, you may find it easier to talk about. But not necessarily with those closest to you. It’s one of the most frustrating challenges in life, not feeling like we are able to fully share what matters most to us.

The more someone learns about this that or the other thing, the more they may be inclined to want to share with those closest to them what they’ve learned. That may be some of what you are experiencing now. Be careful about initiating these conversations. It’s how we share what we are learning that can turn someone off, or draw them closer to our world of passions and concerns. Should you still choose to venture into these talks, go slowly.

Many who have been brought up to adhere to a certain faith tradition, just do not seem particularly concerned about the confounding or conflicting details in religious texts. Some just fear that to stray from their indoctrination would bring on too many problems, including exclusion from heaven, being exiled to hell, or being disowned by their family. You’ve got to consider all of the tradeoffs before you open up a conversation about your change in thinking or beliefs.

Some people say that the world is made up of givers and takers, believers and doubters, happy sorts and unhappy sorts, speaking in similar terms of polarity. I see it more like this: some of us are either gifted with the substance that generates a curious outlook/mindset, or else lack enough of the said substance to generate inquisitiveness for seeking wisdom.

Do I believe the Bible is inerrant? Do I believe it is divinely inspired? Do I believe in virgin birth? Do I believe the traumas that are predicted in the last book of the Christian Bible, the Book of Revelation, are to be taken seriously? My hard No is solid. But does that mean you should not keep studying and questioning for yourself? Again, solid No. Even when no one can ever be certain of a fact, doesn’t mean the process of questioning is useless or futile.

My spiritual playbook says we are all here to help one another. This also means we are being helpful when we are not trying to dissuade anyone from their positions, nor pressuring them to abandon what they think is right for them.

But when I am asked by readers and others closest to me what it is I know to be true, I choose not to remain silent. Consider doing the same when appropriate, and let your highest actions be what speak the loudest.

Email Giselle with your question at GiselleMassi@gmail.com or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com.

