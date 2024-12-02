🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania’s white-tailed deer season is underway, and many hunters in our region will head into the woods in December and January to try to bring home food for the months ahead.

For many Northeastern Pennsylvanians, hunting is a tradition followed by generations of their families and part of the cultural fabric of the area. Unfortunately, not every hunter who honors the tradition prepares well for it.

When we consider hunter safety, we first think of firearm and bow discipline, visibility and awareness of others. But we should also remember that hunting is a physical sport. During each trip, a hunter can walk from several hundred yards to several miles, encounter challenging terrain and weather conditions, and if successful, transport a heavy animal back out of the woods.

If you looked at it purely from the standpoint of potential for strenuous physical activity, it’d make good sense to train for it by staying in shape all year round.

Strength training makes our muscles and tissues more resilient and helps us improve our balance and mobility. This can help us better navigate ground that’s uneven or made slippery by wet conditions and make us less susceptible to serious injury if we do sustain a fall.

A torn ACL or even a badly sprained ankle can be life-threatening if it leads you to be stranded in a Pennsylvania forest in December. So, beyond bolstering your joints through strength training, consider carrying a walking stick, and always hunt with at least one other person who’ll be looking out for you.

Cardiovascular health is just as important during hunting season at orthopedic health. Getting regular, moderately intense cardiovascular exercise will prepare you to endure long hikes to and from your hunting spot. Eating a nutritious, balanced diet will help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels and ward off heart disease.

If you’ve been managing high cholesterol or peripheral artery disease, which occurs when plaque buildup narrows your arteries and reduces blood flow, you may be at higher risk for heart attack or stroke. And a hunting trip, with all of its potential for physical activity, can be just the thing that triggers a cardiovascular event if you’re already at risk.

So, if you love to hunt but you no longer stay as fit as you used to stay, check in with your doctor before you venture into the woods. Schedule your well visit to monitor your blood pressure, cholesterol levels, heart rate and weight.

If your primary care physician thinks you may be at risk for heart disease, heart attack or stroke, they may recommend lifestyle changes or medications to manage your conditions. They may also refer you to a cardiologist to help you build the most appropriate treatment plan to keep your heart healthy.

Once you have the input of your care team, you can hunt more confidently, knowing that you’remanaging your risks and reducing your chances of heart attack or stroke.

And just because it’s worth repeating, never hunt alone. If you do have a cardiovascular event in the woods, your hunting party can act quickly to get you to the nearest emergency room for treatment and possibly even save your life.

Make sure you’re checking your health measures and risks before hunting this year, and have a safe and healthy hunting season.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.