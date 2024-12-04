Traverse The Abyss and Sled Dog Entertainment present Mosh For Tots at Moon Ballroom

🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A 10-band music festival will take place Saturday , Dec. 7, at Moon Ballroom in Dickson City, where the hard rock and heavy metal community is joining forces to support a great cause for the holiday season.

Sled Dog Entertainment and Traverse the Abyss will present Mosh for Tots, and all proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots. The event is open to all ages, but you must be 21-plus to drink — ID required. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the music begins at 5:30 p.m.

Admission costs one toy or a $10 monetary donation, but attendees can donate more if they’re feeling the holiday spirit. The first 100 people through the door will be entered for a $100 giveaway.

Featured acts include:

• Traverse the Abyss.

• Nail Bite.

• Cruel Bomb.

• Desolation.

• Saint Diablo.

• Who They Fear.

• Coppermine.

• Strange Culture.

• Drowning Kelly.

• Necrogarden.

The metalcore bands performing for Mosh for Tots hail from NEPA, Lancaster, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Virginia and more towns throughout the Northeast.

Traverse the Abyss’s motto is ”come early, stay late and make memories,” but they also encourage everyone to be responsible moshing around the Christmas tree and consider taking advantage of area hotels.