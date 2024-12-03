🔊 Listen to this

If you know a lot of traditional Christmas carols, and you listen to the Nativity story in the Gospel of Luke, you realize that just about every passage is a natural lead-in to one of the old songs.

Joseph and Mary go to the city of Joseph’s ancestors in order to be taxed … that’s a cue to sing “O, Little Town of Bethlehem.”

There’s no room for them in the inn, so Mary gives birth to her firstborn son in a stable … it’s time for “Away in a Manger.”

A heavenly apparition tells a group of shepherds not to be afraid … and you’ve got not only “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing” but “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

Late Monday afternoon, Nancy and Peter Restaino of Shavertown led more than a dozen carolers in the singing of 10 traditional songs, interspersed with Peter reading from St. Luke’s account of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The group, who had gathered for the 16th annual “Keep Christ in Christmas” event, held flickering candles and formed a semi-circle near the statues of the Nativity scene that forms part of the winter holiday decorations on the lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse.

The 4 p.m. songfest was planned so it would be finished in time for the singers to enter the courthouse and enjoy the 5 p.m. lighting of the 25-foot concolor fir in the rotunda. The tree-lighting included music both sacred and secular, from the audience of about 100 people standing to sing “Silent Night,” to a contingent of five barbershop harmony singers offering “Jingle Bells,” as a big red nose blinked on the face of the lead singer.

“Is it over? Did I miss it?” a woman asked as she rushed toward the courthouse Monday afternoon. While she had plenty of time to reach the tree-lighting inside the courthouse rotunda, she was too late for the outdoor singing, and she was disappointed about that.

But to borrow a phrase from the St. Luke’s angel, “Fear not.” There are still several opportunities to enjoy the sounds of the season around the area. Here are a few of them, gleaned from news releases and websites, and most of these musical events are free to the public.

Marywood University’s Guitar Ensemble will present its traditional holiday concert 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 in the Marian Chapel on campus.

Misericordia University offers “The Holiday Performance,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 in the campus chapel in Mercy Hall.

The Cantores Christi Regis Choir from King’s College will present Christmas selections both traditional and “not-so-traditional” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 in the Chapel of Christ the King, West North Street, Wilkes-Barre.

“Sing We Now of Christmas,” a history of carols presented by local historian Bill Bachman along with singing accompanied by organist and choir director Dr. Steve Broskoske and Joanne Stiff on clarinet, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, library lounge at Trucksville United Methodist Church Dickson Educational Center, 40 Knob Hill Road, Trucksville, just off Route 309. Refreshments will be served. More info, call 570-696-3897.

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic holiday concerts, set for 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre and 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Scranton Cultural Center in Scranton.

“Love’s Light Abounds: A Holiday Celebration in Song,” presented by Arcadia Chorale, 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 35 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton.

Wilkes University Civic Band will present “Carnival of the Animals,” musical works that “depict wildlife large and small, real and mythical,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Darte Center on campus.

Noel Night, the 57th annual concert at the University of Scranton, set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Houlihan-McLean Center, Mulberry Street and Jefferson Avenue. Doors open at 7 p.m., with a prelude beginning at 7:05. For more info call 570-941-7624.

“Sing We Now of Christmas Hymn Sing,” featuring the On the Way men’s quartet, 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at Wyoming Avenue Christian Church, 881 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. Admission is free. A handicap accessible elevator is available. Homemade refreshments will follow.

Penn State Scranton’s annual holiday concert will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at The People’s Security Bank Theatre at Lackawanna College, 501 Vine St., Scranton. More info, 570-963-2696.

A Christmas Concert at First Welsh Presbyterian Church of Edwardsville, 398 Main St., is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, featuring Christmas songs and hymns from NonStop Music. Treats and crafts will follow downstairs. Donations of non-perishable food items are requested but not required.

The Catholic Choral Society of Northeast PA will hold an Advent Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Mercy Center, Misericordia University, Dallas. A free will offering will be accepted. For more info, call 570-575-1040.

40th annual Messiah Sing-A-Long with the Arcadia Chorale, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 in Covenant Presbyterian Church, Scranton.