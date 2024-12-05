But would they be sweet enough for the newsroom?

For months, it seems, my mom has been spotting photos of cinnamon buns in cookbooks and magazines.

Oh, how appetizing they look!

Oh, how she misses the ones the Old River Road Bakery in Wilkes-Barre used to make!

Oh, maybe her daughter should try to make some in the test kitchen.

Sometimes she’s accompanied her request with a story I’ve heard before, about how she tried making cinnamon buns when she was a teen-ager. It was the first time she’d ever baked with yeast, something went wrong, and “they were as hard as rocks.”

And I’ll usually remind her that the first time I tried to bake something with yeast — two loaves of whole-wheat raisin bread, long ago — something went wrong then, too, because that bread also was horribly hard.

Since that early disappointment, I’ve had success with a few batches of doughnuts that contain yeast, but I usually leave the yeast recipes to the expert. That would be Mark, who has made many pizza crusts with that tricky leavening agent.

But back to the cinnamon buns, or rolls, as they are often called. Last week I decided to finally buckle down and attempt a batch, using the simplest recipe I could find. It came from a baker named Ursula whose food blog is called Li’l Vienna.

With visions of Austria in my head, I mixed the dough. Ursula said she prefers to use a stand mixer but I like to use a wooden spoon to mix and my hands to knead. So that’s what I did. Then I put the dough in a warm place, actually on one of our radiators, to rise. Ninety minutes later I was relieved to see it had doubled in size, just as it was supposed to.

I punched the dough down, rolled it out into a rectangle and spread the butter and sugar/cinnamon filling over it (along with some raisins, which I thought would be all to the good). Then I followed the instructions for rolling the result into a long log, slicing it, and letting it rise a second time, before it went into the oven.

About 20 minutes later, I was pleased with the rolls. So was my mom, who “wouldn’t change a thing.” So was Mark, who assured me the cinnamon rolls were “good, despite” my swapping 1 and 1/2 cups of whole-wheat flour for an equal amount of the 4 cups of all-purpose flour the recipe calls for.

As for our neighbor Roger, I encountered him when I was carrying a plateful of rolls over to my mom’s house. He happened to be backing out of his driveway but got out of his car when he saw me, perhaps suspecting I was holding something warm and fresh from the Times Leader test kitchen.

Of course I offered him a cinnamon roll, which he practically inhaled and declared to be “quite nice.”

In my opinion, the rolls could have used more cinnamon flavor, so the next time I make them I might increase the amount of that spice, at least a tad. I also would like to increase the tiny handful of raisins (probably 1/3 of a cup) that I’d added to the filling, blissfully ignoring the fact that the recipe doesn’t mention raisins at all. For the record, Mark thought the 1 tablespoon of cinnamon I’d used was sufficient, and he saw no need for raisins.

If I ever make a batch for the newsroom, where the taste tasters seem to enjoy sweeter things, I might increase the brown sugar I’d put into the filling, and I’d add the dusting of powdered sugar that the recipe mentions.

For now, I’m just happy to have made something with yeast that was better for eating than for using in a slingshot.

Here is the basic recipe, from lilvienna.com/.

CINNAMON ROLLS

For the dough:

1 ¼ cups lukewarm milk

5 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 ¼ teaspoons instant or active dry yeast

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and lightly cooled

1 large egg

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 ¼ teaspoons fine salt

For the filling:

4 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

3 tablespoons granulated (or brown) sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon (if you love cinnamon, add 1/2 tablespoon more)

To finish:

Powdered sugar for dusting

Make the dough:

You can make the dough by hand or in a stand mixer with the dough hook attachment.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, add warm milk and sugar. Sprinkle instant yeast on top and let sit for 1 minute (or 5 minutes if using active dry yeast). Add in the melted butter and egg, stirring to combine.

Add in salt and roughly half the flour (simply eyeball it), stirring until mixed well. Add in the remaining flour and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic, about 7 minutes on medium low. The dough should clear the sides of the bowl and be slightly sticky. Add 1 or 2 tablespoons more flour if necessary.

Place dough inside an oiled bowl. Turn to coat and cover with a fitting lid or plastic wrap. Allow to rise until doubled in size, about 1 to 1 1/2 hours, depending on the room temperature. Meanwhile prepare the filling.

Prepare filling:

Slice butter and place on a plate to soften at room temperature – it should be rather soft for easy spreading. In a small bowl, mix sugar and cinnamon. Line a 9 by 13-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

Assemble cinnamon rolls:

After the dough has doubled in size, punch it down. Put the dough on a well-floured counter and roll it out into a 22 x 15-inch rectangle for rolls with many fine layers. If you prefer several thick layers, roll the dough into a 15-inch square. While rolling, often flour dough and counter underneath to prevent sticking.

Use a knife or a soft spatula to spread the softened butter out evenly over the entire surface of the dough. Sprinkle evenly with the cinnamon sugar mixture.

Roll up the dough into a 15-inch long log. Position it seam side down. Cut dough into 12 equal slices, each about 1.25 inch.

Bake

Arrange the rolls cut side up in the prepared baking pan. Let rolls rise covered at room temperature until puffy (but not doubled in size), about 30 to 45 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 °F. Bake until lightly golden brown, about 15-20 minutes. Let cool for at least 5 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar and enjoy.