ARIES (March 21-April 19)

You might be asked to take on responsibilities that you’d prefer to leave to someone else. Those in charge know that your dynamic energy is needed in this situation. The experience will ultimately raise your profile.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Dive right in when you’re asked to share your wisdom with someone who’s eager to learn. You can convey a step-by-step process clearly and fully. Expect a text or email from out of the country.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Practice the art of receiving. It really is possible for a gift to be given with no strings attached. Let a friend give you the treat you so richly deserve.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

A client, close friend or romantic partner will tug at your heartstrings today. Be a good listener and offer your support, but don’t let anyone’s negative energy bring you down.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Make time for a workout, swim or long walk. Vigorous exercise supports your mental health and makes your body even stronger. You could meet a likeminded friend while you’re engaged in an activity you love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Join a friend for online shopping and keep each other’s spending in check. Shop for artwork to brighten your living space. You could find something valuable in the attic or basement. Plan a gathering to show it off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Look through old photos, diaries and other memorabilia from your childhood. Continue your online genealogical searches. You are bound to find more informative and surprising facts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Care for tools you use every day. Your car could use a maintenance check, or your phone might need an update. Preventive maintenance stops trouble from getting in your way. An old school friend could reach out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Go after an opportunity to earn extra money with a fun and profitable side hustle. Add to your savings and accumulate enough cash to support your insatiable passion for learning and travel. The energy you need is there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your quest for success could lead to a self-help course. You’re always looking for new ways to be the best at what you do. An old boss or supervisor might contact you with an interesting proposal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Let your imagination run wild, and the solution to a problem will be more obvious than you thought possible. Your colleagues will be astounded at your creative approach, and you’ll be rewarded for your ingenuity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Tackle a problem or project by asking for help from your friends. Let people gather together as they assist you. You’ll transform a grueling task into a fun and entertaining way to laugh and play.

BORN TODAY

Comedian Steven Wright (1955), writer and director Judd Apatow (1967)