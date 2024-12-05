Electric trains hold charm for all ages, and organizers of the Whistle Stop Electric Train Show and Sale invite you to their show and sale, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Woodward Townshp Volunteer Fire Co. Times Leader file photo

Electric trains hold charm for all ages, and organizers of the Whistle Stop Electric Train Show and Sale invite you to their show and sale, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Woodward Townshp Volunteer Fire Co.

The Whistle Stop Electric Train Show and Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Woodward Township Volunteer Fire Co., 4147 North Route 220 in Linden, Lycoming County

All sizes of electric trains will be on display and offered for sale, with a test track and refreshments available. Admission is $3, with children younger than 12 admitted for free. “Our train show is like a flea market where one can buy, sell or trade model trains and accessories,” train master Jim Stabley wrote in a news release.

Santa Claus also will be on hand to visit with the children.