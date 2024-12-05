🔊 Listen to this

The Whistle Stop Electric Train Show and Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Woodward Township Volunteer Fire Co., 4147 North Route 220 in Linden, Lycoming County

All sizes of electric trains will be on display and offered for sale, with a test track and refreshments available. Admission is $3, with children younger than 12 admitted for free. “Our train show is like a flea market where one can buy, sell or trade model trains and accessories,” train master Jim Stabley wrote in a news release.

Santa Claus also will be on hand to visit with the children.