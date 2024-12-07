🔊 Listen to this

Families will have an opportunity to work on crafts representing the traditions of various cultures from around the world.

The public is invited to celebrate the fun festivities of winter during the third annual Snow Much Fun Community Day at the Everhart Museum. Join us on Sunday, Dec. 8, as we revel in the season by celebrating the holiday traditions of cultures around the world. The event features free admission to the Museum from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as free activities, crafts, live music and more from 1 to 4 p.m.

Through a variety of hands-on craft stations, visitors will be able to explore the joys of the holiday season as you participate in activities that highlight the significance of different cultural celebrations.

From making paper Matryoshka dolls for the Russian New Year, to decorating clay diyas for Diwali, to designing paper kinaras for Kwanzaa, each of the six stations offers a unique opportunity to learn and engage with diverse traditions.

The event will also feature holiday music by Doug Smith and the Dixieland All-Stars, as well as a free photo booth by Freez Photo booth.

The stations will be devoted to Diwali, a Festival of Lights notably celebrated in India; Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights; Chinese New Year, Russian New Year and Kwanzaa.