“My boyfriend wants to vacation in Florida sometime this winter. I do not want to go to any state that limits women’s healthcare options. Florida has restricted abortions to such a severe point that to me they are cruel.

“He thinks my position on this is unreasonable. What can I say that might help him to understand how important this is to me and change his mind?”

G: Negotiating our differences is best viewed as an art. It’s helpful to consider settling our differences of opinion as part give and take, as much as it is about weighing the tradeoffs we are each making. We are most likely to resolve our conflicts whenever we approach any discussion over differences in values by first considering points where we might have agreement.

Evaluate the possibility that some common ground already does exist between the two of you. Truth be told, it usually does, but first you have to take the time to recenter your heart and reject the power struggle. In order to get out of your frustrated or disappointed state of mind, to open up clearer, more effective thinking, requires accepting that your partner does not yet have enough information.

He is likely just ignorant of some significant details. He may not be as compassionate as you are when it comes to looking beyond one’s own desires.

As you do this work for restoring peace between the two of you, you’ve also got to consider which issues are so significant to you that you’d go to the mat over them, not just be willing to make a big deal about. And try to consider that from his perspective as well.

One point of shared interest could be as simple as realizing that you both are choosing to head to a warm place to break up the winter cold. You can suggest alternatives, such as a state that does not violate your principle, such as California. You could also consider flying to an island off shore that is not U.S. territory, or go to Mexico. I have not suggested going on a cruise; for my reasons, please see https://www.gisellemassi.com/unholy-cruise.

As to the issues of women’s rights, if you are still capable of becoming pregnant, you can indicate to him that should you suffer some kind of healthcare emergency related to your fertility, you may very well be put at risk being in any state that does not permit the care that would be required to save your life or your future fertility.

If you are not in the fertile window, you can explain that you feel united with all the younger women who are now placed at risk, in such a position. Bring to his attention that several women have already lost their lives as a result of these laws.

If these points do not persuade him to reconsider his stance, you have some significant ideological and/or spiritual challenges with this individual to get real about. These are irreconcilable differences that may require a relationship counselor to help work through to a resolution.

Unfortunately, you are not alone when it comes to facing such painful threshold relationship issues.

Recently I learned Italy passed a law that further denies gay couples the opportunity to choose surrogacy. Surrogacy in Italy has been illegal for about twenty years, but this newer law, passed this fall, now makes it illegal for intended parents to go abroad in order to have a child via surrogacy. Italy considers this surrogacy tourism. The financial penalties are stiff and involve jail time. It appears that the intention of this new law is targeted against gay relationships.

This view is antiquated, barbaric and a disgrace to a culture that has regarded family as central to dolce vita, the sweet life.

As a consequence of Italy’s government choosing to go in that divisive direction, I cancelled plans for travel in 2025 that had included a few days on the Amalfi coast, where my father’s side of the family emigrated from. That trip was easy for me to cancel as I cannot abide putting my resources into the coffers of any government, or state, that has proven to be fundamentally unkind, nor wanting to serve the best interests of the greater good.

As mature adults our responsibility is to get as clear as we can about what our principles are and then stick to them, regardless of the outcome.

Email Giselle with your question at GiselleMassi@gmail.com or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com.

