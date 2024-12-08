🔊 Listen to this

One of my favorite parts of the holiday season is seeing the people I haven’t seen in some time: family members, friends and colleagues from all over.

Last week, my company had a holiday party at City Vineyard in New York City. Located at Pier 26 in Lower Manhattan, we overlooked the mesmerizing Hudson River with views of the New York City skyline.

There’s something about a photo booth, Christmas lights, rooftop igloos and parties that makes the world seem brighter.

We had an after-party at Monk McGinns, a cocktail bar a few blocks away. Needless to say, I felt right at home, given the name of the establishment.

It was wonderful to see my colleagues from up and down the East Coast, and New York City is always an enthralling city to converge.

A stop at the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center tops off any Christmastime trip to NYC.

Closer to home, a fun, fashionable new boutique has opened in the 900 Rutter Ave. building in Forty Fort, and I want to make sure everyone knows about it.

It’s called Uptown Girls Boutique, owned by sisters Lauren and Ashley Leighton.

If you’ve read this column before, you know I’m a fan of the shops inside 900 Rutter – The Haberdashery, The Bathtime Boutique, The Canning House, Enrico Bartolini Designs, Annamaly Art Collective & Collaborative Space, Sakari and so many others.

As for the Uptown Girls Boutique, I just know it’s going to be a hit with local fashionistas.

The boutique derives inspiration from the Leighton’s grandmother, Dolores Dunleavy, who was always dressed to the nines. (Incidentally, she was also one of my favorite people to chat with as a young child. She was a secretary at Meyers High School where my mother was a teacher, and since I was a regular caller we chatted quite a bit).

Dolores was always so sweet and chic, as are her lovely granddaughters.

I’ve been following the shop on social media (Facebook and Instagram) and have visited the website, shopuptowngirlsboutique.com.

Inside 900 Rutter though, you can see the festive holiday outfits in person – stylish blouses, comfy sweaters, dazzling dresses and so much more. There are even cute candles to strike a mood.

You have to stop in this season.

The girls are also making a donation with every item purchased. Either the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA will benefit from sales in honor of their beloved mother who is bravely battling breast cancer for the second time.

While I know their mother will conquer the disease thanks to her strong will and amazing family support, it’s heartwarming that the girls are giving back in such a way — especially as a brand-new business.

The boutique opened in October, so please stop by and show them some love and patronage this holiday.

Have a fabulous Sunday.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.