Maternal and Family Health Services (MFHS) is proud to announce that two participants in the Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP) program have received scholarships to attend Lackawanna College. Beginning in 2018, Lackawanna College has provided full-tuition scholarships for clients from MFHS who are enrolled in the NFP program in an effort to continue to provide affordable, high quality educational opportunities to the residents of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to see our Nurse-Family Partnership participants taking the next step in their educational journeys,” said Maria Montoro Edwards, President and CEO of MFHS “This scholarship program provides an incredible opportunity for these women to build a strong foundation for their futures, which will benefit not only them but also their children and the broader community.”

This initiative aims to support NFP mothers in their educational and career aspirations, empowering them to build brighter futures for themselves and their families.

This is a significant step forward in ensuring that NFP mothers have access to higher education, which is key to fostering economic stability and improving overall family health.

The Nurse-Family Partnership is a renowned program that pairs mothers with registered nurses who provide guidance and support through pregnancy and the first two years of the child’s life. The program has been proven to improve maternal and child health, increase economic self-sufficiency, and foster long-term positive outcomes for families.

“At Lackawanna College, we believe in the transformative power of education to create brighter futures for individuals, families, and communities. As a former board president of MFHS, I am especially proud to see this partnership continue its legacy of offering scholarships to students participating in the Nurse-Family Partnership. This initiative not only supports the professional growth of these students, but also our shared commitment to improving healthcare and fostering success for families in our community” said Dr. Jill Murray, President of Lackawanna College.

For more information about Maternal and Family Health Services and the Nurse-Family Partnership program, please visit https://mfhs.org/services/nurse-family-partnership