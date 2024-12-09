🔊 Listen to this

Roughly two months into flu season, we’re gearing up for holiday celebrations, which we’d all like to attend rather than stay home with the flu. So, let’s consider the ways the flu is transmitted, so we can try to avoid it this holiday season.

The primary mode of flu transmission is through respiratory droplets. When an infected person coughs, sneezes, exhales or talks, their respiratory droplets can reach others who are in their vicinity. But those same tiny droplets can land on surfaces, where the flu can sometimes live long enough to infect others who touch those surfaces and then touch their mouths, noses and eyes.

Depending on the environment, the flu can live for up to 48 hours and is likely to be found on high-touch surfaces like countertops, doorknobs and keyboards. We can’t avoid every surface likely to harbor the flu, but we can take steps to prevent surface transmission.

The environment outside of the human body constitutes harsh conditions for the flu virus where its strength diminishes quickly. The longer the flu lives on a surface, the less likely you’ll be to contract the virus by touching that surface. But, the length of time the flu can survive outside the body is determined by several factors.

Inside the body, warm temperatures melt the flu virus’ protective outer coating, so it can infect other cells. When warm temperatures melt the flu’s protective layer outside the body, the virus is vulnerable to the elements and weakens. While high temperatures tend to shorten the virus’ lifespan, low temperatures can prolong the flu’s survival on surfaces.

The flu virus can become airborne and spread more easily in dry, low humidity air, but it doesn’t spread as easily in high humidity air where an abundance of water molecules can interfere with transmission. Hard, non-porous surfaces support flu survival for longer than porous surfaces. Research has shown that influenza A and B can live on surfaces like stainless steel, doorknobs and plastic for 24to 48 hours but survive fewer than 12 hours on cloth, paper and tissues.

Once the virus is transferred to hands, it’s only infectious for about 5 minutes, but we tend to touch our faces often enough that this still allows enough time for the virus to spread.

Shared items or surfaces in high-touch areas are the most likely places for germs to be found.

These include cell phones and tablets, computer keyboards and mice, TV remotes, countertops, light switches, appliance handles and doorknobs, toys, paper money, shopping carts, and point-of-sale keypads in stores and restaurants.

When encountering these objects in public spaces, we should be aware that viruses can come home with us.

We can reduce our chances of catching the flu by practicing good hand hygiene, covering our coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of our elbow, avoiding touching our faces, regularly disinfecting high-touch objects and surfaces, and using a humidifier at home.

As always, the flu vaccine is our best defense against the virus and helps protect us against the most commons strains. It’s not too late in the season to get your flu vaccine, so if you haven’t yet, schedule your appointment today.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.

