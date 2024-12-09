Morse recognized with Patient Advocate Award

Anne Marie Morse, DO, director of pediatric neurology and pediatric sleep medicine at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, was recognized with the Patient Advocate Award by the organization Wake Up Narcolepsy.

The award is given to individuals who have touched the lives of patients living with narcolepsy and other rare sleep disorders and who have set a high benchmark for their unwavering commitment to patient partnership and advocacy for health and well-being of children and adults living with narcolepsy.

Dr. Morse is passionate about the need for transformational healthcare change that empowers the patient and delivers on achieving outcomes that the patient values. She executes on this belief using channels within the healthcare system and through research, but also via social media platforms, public appearances and patient interactions and partnerships.

“My commitment and mission for healthcare progress starts and ends with the person on their own healthcare journey. Every effort is centered on empowering people living with any chronic disease, but especially those living with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia,” Dr. Morse said. “My intention is to augment understanding, awareness and knowledge, while combating stigma about sleep disorders. And finally, I want to advance care through personalized treatment that allows every patient to live fully despite a chronic medical condition trying to limit them.”

Dr. Morse has been the director of pediatric neurology since 2018 and has grown the department from five providers to 15 to serve more families throughout the region. She also created and is the director of the Department of Pediatric Sleep Medicine and is the program director for the child neurology residency program.

Her commitment to growth and development extends into the community. She founded with her pediatric residents a program called LEAP (Launching the Empowerment of Adolescents Program), with a mission to provide social support and decrease stigma for teens living with a chronic disease. She created a school-based program called Wake Up and Learn that empowers teens, families and schools to learn about using sleep as a tool for wellness, health and performance and helps identify teens struggling with sleep/wake difficulties. The program has been a success in many central Pennsylvania middle and high schools. She replicated this success with the development of Sleep to Be Well, a-first-in-the-country program that educates people about sleep as a resource for better health.

Morse received the award during Wake Up Narcolepsy’s Shadows to Light Gala held in New York Cityon Sept. 20. Wake Up Narcolepsy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to driving narcolepsy awareness, education and research toward improved treatments and finding a cure.