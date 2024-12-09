🔊 Listen to this

Church of Christ Uniting will offer a Blue Christmas Service at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 in our sanctuary, 190 South Sprague Ave., Kingston.

If you are mourning the loss of a loved one, alone and far from home, suffering from an illness, addiction or estrangement, are feeling lonely or are struggling and in pain, this service offers to remind us that we are not alone, and we have every reason to hold on to hope this Advent season.

At our service this year, we are working with Luzerne County Coroner, Jill Matthews, and will honor the unclaimed and unidentified men, women, and children of Luzerne County who have passed away. All are welcome to join us for this service of faithful reflection and peace. T