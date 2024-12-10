🔊 Listen to this

If you’re familiar with bluegrass music, and you have a calendar, you probably can guess which song the award-winning Ricky Skaggs will be sure to perform when he and his band Kentucky Thunder play a concert at Penn’s Peak this Saturday.

“There’s an old bluegrass song that Bill Monroe, the ‘father of bluegrass’ recorded,” Skaggs said during a recent telephone interview. “It’s called ‘Christmas Time’s a’Comin,’ and it was written by a man that played fiddle, Tex Logan. He was Bill Monroe’s fiddle player. I can hear all kinds of music on the radio, but when I hear ‘Christmas Time’s a’Comin,’ I know it really is.

“We’ll do that one for sure,” Skaggs said, “and ‘Let it Snow,’ and ‘White Christmas’ — quite a few standards. We love doing ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ especially when there are kids in the audience.”

“Silent Night,” “Deck the Halls,” and the bluegrass number “New Star Shining” likely will also be on the program.

Master of many instruments, Skaggs expects to play the mandolin, the acoustic guitar “and maybe an Irish bouzouki,” which is another stringed instrument. “It’s not a gun,” he quipped.

Skaggs, winner of 15 Grammy Awards and eight Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, began his Christmas Tour in Arizona last week and said this is one of his favorite seasons.

“It’s such a wonderful time of year for families,” he said. “We celebrate the birth of Christ. I don’t know if it was December or February or March (when Jesus’ birth actually took place) but the fact that people celebrate his birth is what’s important.”

Skaggs’ musical career can be traced back to the mandolin his father gave him when he was 5 years old. Considered by many to be a musical prodigy, he played onstage with the legendary Bill Monroe at age 6 and by age 7 drew a paycheck for playing on a television show with other bluegrass greats Flatts & Scruggs.

As a teen, he and his friend Keith Whitley wanted to hear musician Ralph Stanley perform, and when Stanley’s truck broke down, it turned out to be a big break for the young men from Kentucky.

“We went to see him at a little place in West Virginia, across the Big Sandy River. Of course my dad chaperoned. We were only 15. When Ralph came (30 or 40 minutes late, due to truck trouble) there we were singing his songs. Ralph discovered us.”

“I had a really wise dad,” Skaggs continued. “He should have gotten royalties on the phrase ‘don’t leave home without it’ because he thought we always should take our instruments whenever we left the house. Whitley brought his guitar. I brought my mandolin.”

Skaggs’ father, Hobert Skaggs, passed away in 1996, and his mother, Dorothy May Skaggs, died a few years later. She would have been pleased, Ricky Skaggs said, to know that he finally received his high school diploma, in 2020. She had been disappointed that his music career sidetracked him from graduating with his class. “My mom’s been in heaven since 2001,” he said, “but this would’ve made her really happy.”

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will bring their Christmas show to Penns Peak at 8 p.m. Dec. 14.