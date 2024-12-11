Guests are welcome, volunteers are needed

🔊 Listen to this

“We knew some people were going to be alone at Christmas, and being alone at the holidays is always hard on people,” Nancy Frey from First Presbyterian Church once told a reporter, explaining the origins of the church’s long-standing tradition of “Christmas Together.”

“We wanted to bring people together,” Frey said. “We also knew people who would volunteer, and they came from all over.”

This Christmas, First Presbyterian and the Gather Community Space will once again open the doors at their location, 97 S. Franklin St. in downtown Wilkes-Barre, where guests will share a holiday dinner with all the trimmings, as well as music and other entertainment, from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25

“People tell me they’re so grateful,” said church office manager Bruce Parnell, who has been taking reservations between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 570-824-2478.

That’s the number to call (or you may email office@fpc-wb.org) if you would like to come to the dinner at the church in person or if you would like to have a meal delivered to your home. There’s also an option, Parnell said, that if you need transportation, the church will send a driver to pick you up and bring you to the church fellowship hall for the meal.

And if you’d like to pitch in — as a driver or with food prep or clean up — use the above phone number or email.

A glance through Times Leader files reveals that volunteers consider their effort time well spent.

“It gives me something to do on the day off, and I love keeping busy,” a volunteer named Billy Quinn said as he scoured pots after the 2918 Christmas Together dinner. “I love the company,” he told a reporter. “These are some wonderful, wonderful people.”

Quinn, incidentally, was not a member of First Presbyterian. Volunteers come from all over, Frey confirmed, and sometimes include parents and children volunteering together.

“We have a family who came in late on purpose, after their own celebration,” Frey said. “Just so they can help clean up.”