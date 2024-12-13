Home Features Knights of Lithuania hold Kucios celebration Features Knights of Lithuania hold Kucios celebration By Times Leader - December 12, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, held a Kucios celebration on Dec. 8 at Monsignor Bendik Center in Pitston. Installation of the new officers and committee chairpersons for 2025 followed the dinner. New officers and committee chairs are, from left: the Rev. Joseph Elston, who installed the members; Mike Loncoski, trustee; June Supey, public relations; Mary Portelli, recording secretary; Marilyn Fitzgerald, Lithuanian affairs; Linda Savinski, third vice president; Eileen Kelly, vice president; Sylvia Waxmonsky, sunshine; Mary Claire Voveris, trustee; Dennis Palladino, president and ritual; Janet Palladino, financial secretary and treasurer; Don Waxmonsky, sergeant at arms; and Rob Kiska, Lithuanian culture. Absent from photo are Ruth Wnuk-Vytis, correspondent; and Ariana Andrejeko and Elaine Elko, historians. The Kucios celebration began when junior member Annalyse Towns saw the first star. Submitted Photo 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, held a Kucios celebration on Dec. 8 at Monsignor Bendik Center in Pitston. Installation of the new officers and committee chairpersons for 2025 followed the dinner. New officers and committee chairs are, from left: the Rev. Joseph Elston, who installed the members; Mike Loncoski, trustee; June Supey, public relations; Mary Portelli, recording secretary; Marilyn Fitzgerald, Lithuanian affairs; Linda Savinski, third vice president; Eileen Kelly, vice president; Sylvia Waxmonsky, sunshine; Mary Claire Voveris, trustee; Dennis Palladino, president and ritual; Janet Palladino, financial secretary and treasurer; Don Waxmonsky, sergeant at arms; and Rob Kiska, Lithuanian culture. Absent from photo are Ruth Wnuk-Vytis, correspondent; and Ariana Andrejeko and Elaine Elko, historians. The Kucios celebration began when junior member Annalyse Towns saw the first star. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre clear sky enter location 25.1 ° F 26.9 ° 22.7 ° 50 % 4.2mph 0 % Fri 30 ° Sat 34 ° Sun 35 ° Mon 39 ° Tue 50 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content