🔊 Listen to this

Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, held a Kucios celebration on Dec. 8 at Monsignor Bendik Center in Pitston. Installation of the new officers and committee chairpersons for 2025 followed the dinner. New officers and committee chairs are, from left: the Rev. Joseph Elston, who installed the members; Mike Loncoski, trustee; June Supey, public relations; Mary Portelli, recording secretary; Marilyn Fitzgerald, Lithuanian affairs; Linda Savinski, third vice president; Eileen Kelly, vice president; Sylvia Waxmonsky, sunshine; Mary Claire Voveris, trustee; Dennis Palladino, president and ritual; Janet Palladino, financial secretary and treasurer; Don Waxmonsky, sergeant at arms; and Rob Kiska, Lithuanian culture. Absent from photo are Ruth Wnuk-Vytis, correspondent; and Ariana Andrejeko and Elaine Elko, historians. The Kucios celebration began when junior member Annalyse Towns saw the first star.