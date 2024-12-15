🔊 Listen to this

“One thing that bothers me about my husband is how he will bring up some issue with me, only after I have begun making a point of criticizing him for something he has said or done. It’s me who most often is the one that needs to have a relationship talk. I’m the one who sees some lingering issue and really needs to talk about it.

“I don’t think it is because he doesn’t see any problems between us, I think he does. It’s more that he just doesn’t have the inclination to talk as much as I want to talk.

“I need help in figuring out how to get him to stop coming back at me immediately with the, ‘well you do this’.”

G: Wow, how many times have I had to deal with this in my own life, and with those I counsel?! It’s absurdly common in relationships. The reason for this has much to do with being put on the spot, prompting one to become defensive.

When you want to resolve a problem, you have to go into a conversation knowing that most people do not take kindly to confrontation. Make sure you set the time and place for opening up any can of worms, so to speak. Be in the best emotional condition, so you convey warmth and compassion, rather than come ready for a battle in what could be perceived as a surprise attack.

If the discussion involves any kind of criticism, however constructive, expect the other person may struggle a bit to come to terms with it. In that struggle you might see a quick change in posture or attitude. Folks caught off guard may deny and/or reject the validity of the claim.

For those not particularly skilled in, and at ease with, the art of conversation or healthy debate – or who perhaps may be in a vulnerable state just then – may default to what I call a fast turnabout. They’ll point the finger back at the criticizer. Instead of keeping the focus on themselves and seeking to understand how they have failed or disappointed their loved one, they’ll try to shut down introspection.

What this maneuver reminds me of, an example you may use in a future relationship conversation with your husband, is the ongoing controversy burbling up over President Biden’s pardon of his son. I see it as a valuable example of what not to do when someone is challenging either your behavior, or even just your opinion.

Those who have engaged me in that personal/political topic, and want to know my “spiritual” opinion, tend to talk to me about it from only one of two perspectives. The first position champions what most any loving parent would do, protect their child/grant the pardon. The other, that is similar to your situation, is dominated by what president-elect Trump did in the recent past (or will do in 2025). Immediately the retort goes something like, ‘well he did this’… which is not dissimilar to your husband’s reaction to you, ‘well you do this.’

Can you see that pivoting from the main topic (what you bring up) to a sidebar or tangential fact, like in that example, is just a distraction? That turnabout play is a tactical response that refuses to really concentrate on just the one point at hand.

We have to become self-aware of our tendency to use counter-productive ploys. Having discussions that devolve into binary views like the pardon example are inadequate to resolve the grand question before all of us. At the core of one’s maturation, and receiving its gift of wisdom, is being able to figure out what we need to do or say so that we maintain our integrity.

Without that being rock solid, it’s virtually impossible to achieve a more comprehensive understanding of what is the “right and fair” thing to do or say. In any situation we find ourselves in.

My spiritual playbook requires me to contemplate as many considerations/factors/data points as I can envision. Before I can rest in the peace from having truly efforted to get to the Truth, I have to do quite a bit of work. Only then does the answer, a resolution, point me toward accepting one unshakable perspective. You, too, can put in the work.

At the root of much unhappiness is ignorance. Consider these discussions with your husband as an opportunity for both of you to improve your communication skills. The next time he resorts to the turnabout ploy, politely interrupt him. Tell him you will discuss that issue with him at a later time. But right now, you have the talking stick because you initiated the engagement. He can have the talking stick when he decides to initiate a conversation, and you can promise you won’t point a finger back at him.

Email Giselle with your question at GiselleMassi@gmail.com or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com.

