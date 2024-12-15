🔊 Listen to this

As we move toward a brand-new year, fresh opportunities and journeys await many.

A new year is a fantastic time to make positive changes, turn a page, embark on an adventure and more.

The nonprofit community is no exception, and there will be several notable leadership changes within it in 2025.

Three female leaders who have given a great deal of time and energy are leaving their posts, but their efforts will no doubt be felt for years to come.

First is my dear friend, Nancy Sanderson, who is retiring from her position as executive director of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic.

She’s spent her career enhancing music and artistic appreciation throughout our region. Because of her, music education has even expanded for area high schoolers.

She’s also one of my favorite people to run into (usually in Downtown Wilkes-Barre), as her bright smile immediately lifts my mood. She is someone who genuinely cares and is fully present in all conversations.

Nancy leaves behind quite a legacy, and I admire her immensely for the joy she’s brought to so many and the relationships she’s built.

Additionally, Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity is experiencing a change as Karen Evans Kaufer recently retired after 17 years of dedicated service.

Thanks to her leadership, Habitat is well-positioned locally to continue building homes, communities and hope. Many families have had better holidays because of Karen’s drive.

One of my first reporting assignments many years ago was to cover a city zoning hearing. I listened to Karen speak about a property the organization was working on and recall her passion for the project.

With her at the helm, the organization expanded its impact, providing affordable housing solutions to families in need and growing the volunteer network.

And last, but certainly not least, on my list is Lynn Evans Biga, who recently retired from Luzerne County Head Start after 46 years of incredible service.

Wow – that is really something.

Kudos to Lynn for serving for such a long time and enhancing the Head Start’s mission of providing early education and creating a supportive and nurturing environment where children can grow, thrive and reach their full potentials.

I’m glad the Head Start board voted to rename the agency’s Beekman Street Center in Wilkes-Barre after her.

As noted on the organization’s website, carrying out the Head Start’s mission has been her life’s work. It’s only fitting that her name will leave on at the organization forever.

All three organizations remain well-positioned for future success.

Kudos to all three women noted today. The community is better because of them.

I’m wishing them the happiest of retirements filled with peace, love and family.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.