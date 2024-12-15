Show is set for Dec. 21 at F.M. Kirby Center

Principal dancers in the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre production include, from left, first row; Maya Latona, Kennedy Shortz, Eden Dicton, Teagan Delaney, Olivia Selenski. Second row: Lilah Hilal, Kinley Park. Third row: Giuliana Zambino, Grace Bowyle, Melina Ospina-Wiese, Sadie Son, Norah Anzalone.

Lilah Hilal as the Queen Mouse does battle with Kinley Park as the Nutcracker.

While other young dancers were busy trying on costumes for “Tis the Season: The Nutcracker and More,” 9-year-old Kennedy Shortz and 10-year-old Eden Dicton were scampering around a Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre studio on a recent Wednesdayevening.

And Eden was talking about feeling a little scared.

Oh, it’s not that Eden is afraid of Kennedy. Far from it. They appear to be good dance buddies. But Eden has the role of Clara in “The Nutcracker,” and Kennedy, with a long tail attached to the back of her leotard, is portraying the “Baby Mouse.” Clara feels nervous around the Baby Mouse.

What mischief is that little rodent up to? Is she going to steal a piece of cheese?

“I might steal her,” Kennedy said with a grin as the girls continued to get ready for a Nutcracker-versus-MouseQueen battle scene.

“She is very furious,” 14-year-old Lilah Hilal said of the Mouse Queen, the character she portrays. “She out to ‘get’ the Nutcracker and Clara.”

If you are familiar with the Nutcracker story, you know the good guys will win, and Clara will be able to enjoy a land of enchantments.

“I told her to make her emotions ‘big’,” said Jordan Medley, who “graduated” from the Dance School of Wilkes-Barre last year along with graduating from high school, and now helps artistic director Gina Malsky, by pitching in at the dance school in addition to studying sports management at Wilkes University.

“Clara is frightened during the battle scene, happy during the snow scene and excited for the variations (dances that showcase different cultures),”’ Jordan said.

“Jordan has been my right hand,” Malsky said, noting the young woman has stepped up because dance instructor Lauren Medico is on maternity leave.

Jordan was one of four seniors who graduated last year and, Malsky noted, it will be a few years before she again has such experienced dancers. While she adapted this year’s holiday show a bit, eliminating some of the more demanding roles, she is pleased with the way the younger dancers are progressing. “It’s exciting to see the growth,” she said. “I’m proud of them all.”

Malsky recently realized that she has taken part in more than 50 productions of “The Nutcracker,” starting when she was a small child. She’s also noticed that some young dancers at her school happen to be the children of former students.

“It could make me feel old,” Malsky said with a laugh. “But actually it keeps me young.”

The Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will present “Tis the Season: The Nutcracker and More” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. Tickets are $20.

And Melina Ospina-Wiese, who has the role of the Dewdrop Fairy, promises you’re in for a treat. “It’s such a magical show,” she said.