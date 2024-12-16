$10,000 to be used for museum repairs, upgrades

Conyngham Valley Historical Society (CVHS) recently received a $10,000 First Federal Charitable Foundation grant it plans to use to fund upgrades and repairs at its museum located at 470 Main Street in Conyngham.

CVHS plans to use the grant funding toward the cost of purchasing a chair lift to make its second-floor artifacts accessible to all patrons and to replace its 25-year-old roof.

The organization’s mission is to preserve historical artifacts from the Valley in a well-maintained museum that tells its history and educate patrons about the history of Conyngham, Sugarloaf, and the Butler Valley area. Hundreds of people from 35 states and seven foreign countries have visited the museum, listened to summer concerts and attended Veterans Day and other special events.

Since entry to the museum is free of charge, the organization uses dues from its 220 society members to fund basic utilities and minor repairs but was seeking funding for these more extensive projects.

CVHS President Joseph Wolfe said, “We are grateful to the First Federal Charitable Foundation for their support. Without this funding, purchasing a new chairlift and replacing the roof would require us to take out a loan that might require us to increase membership dues and could lead to a decline in membership. Purchasing new chairlift will allow patrons to access the second floor and view a host of additional artifacts, and replacing the roof will provide a safe and secure place to house our historic items and help ensure a viable future for our organization.”

First Federal Charitable Foundation Executive Director Megan Kennedy said, “Preserving our area’s history is vitally important for future generations. We believe that providing cultural activities is important to growing a vibrant community so we are pleased to help the Conyngham Valley Historical Society with some of the funding it needs for these projects.”

While First Federal Charitable’s contribution will assist the society’s needs, the society is still in need of additional funds to complete its renovations and Kennedy said she is hoping that others will assist with contributions to the organization. Wolfe said contributions can be sent to the Conyngham Valley Historical Society at P.O. Box 131, Conyngham, PA 18219.

The First Federal Charitable Foundation was established to support worthwhile community causes. It strives to nurture nonprofit institutions and programs that will effectively serve those in need from the community, empower nonprofit institutions and programs that will expand their presence in and services to the area, and promote opportunities for new nonprofit institutions and programs that will serve the unserved.

Nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)(3) IRS designation located in Luzerne, Schuylkill, Carbon and Columbia counties are eligible to apply. Any organization whose headquarters is in another county but services either Luzerne, Schuylkill, Carbon or Columbia counties may apply for a grant to be used in one of those counties.

For more information on the foundation or to obtain a grant application, visit www.1stfederalcharitable.org or email megankennedy7169@gmail.com.