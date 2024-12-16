🔊 Listen to this

From now until the New Year, we’ll have chances to celebrate the holidays with friends, co-workers and of course our families. With so many opportunities to enjoy good company, festive food and drink, it always feels like the right time of year to remind you all of the phenomenon of holiday heart syndrome.

The term refers to the most common type of irregular heartbeat, atrial fibrillation, brought on by too much alcohol consumption. AFib affects millions of Americans, and for years, people with the condition have associated alcohol as a trigger for an episode of arrhythmia.

More recently research has begun to affirm that relationship, suggesting alcohol may have an immediate effect on AFib risk and occurrence. The American College of Cardiology found in 2021 that more than half of 100 patients with intermittent AFib had an episode during a four-week period when they drank alcohol. There’s even reason to believe that alcohol can be the primary trigger of an initial episode of AFib among people who are undiagnosed.

AFib can range from mild to severe and be intermittent or chronic.

Symptoms of AFib include:

• Fluttering or rapid heartbeat (heart palpitations)

• Fatigue

• Dizziness or lightheadedness

• Chest pain

• Shortness of breath

Holiday feasts often feature salty foods that can also be a factor in triggering AFib, so consuming in moderation is a good guideline, whether we’re talking about seasonal delicacies or festive cocktails. When you’re filling your plate this season, make sure you’re getting plenty of fruits and vegetables and being mindful of how much fat, salt and sugar you’re eating. It’s also important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, especially if you are drinking alcohol.

If it’s been a stressful season, as it tends to be, be careful not to drink to relieve stress. Alcohol can feel like it’s reducing your stress, but it can raise your blood pressure and contribute to your overall feeling of anxiety.

To best support your overall heart health, keep your alcohol consumption to one or two drinks or abstain all together. Excessive drinking has been observed to increase our risks for heart rhythm disorders and other forms of heart disease. For those who have AFib or risk factors for AFib, minimal drinking can help you avoid episodes.

If you’re among those for whom alcohol has triggered an episode of AFib in the past, avoid it for the sake of your heart health. Consider a non-alcoholic cocktail if you want to maintain your traditions and participate in a toast.

If you have no signs of AFib remember that the maximum recommended daily amount of alcohol consumption is only one standard drink (12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine or 1.5 ounces of liquor).

As always, if you feel fluttering in your chest or experience any other potential symptoms of AFib, talk to your doctor. Your care team will help you understand your condition and manage it for holidays to come.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.

