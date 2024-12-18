There’s always the nostalgia factor to consider

🔊 Listen to this

Spinach pie, or spanikopita, is yet another way to enjoy this delicious vegetable.

Raw spinach leaves in a salad are tasty, but perhaps in consideration of upcoming cold weather our test cook should plan to make a warmer spinach dish.

Raw spinach leaves in a salad is the way one of our test cooks prefers it.

Our test cook’s grandmother used to make a kind of creamed spinach with a roux, onions and nutmeg all adding extra flavor. Here a small serving appears on a plate next to a piece of roasted chicken and a sweet potato.

My sister and her family will be coming for a visit soon, and I’m planning to put spinach on the menu.

But, what kind? Opinions can be so divided.

Mark is a fan of raw spinach leaves, and has expressed the opinion that cooking outright ruins them. I’d consider that a vote for a cold spinach salad, wouldn’t you?

On the other hand, sauteeing spinach with olive oil and garlic is quick, easy and very tasty. I believe our niece and nephew really like it that way.

Then there’s the nostalgia factor — hard to resist this time of year — of making spinach “Grandmom’s way.” When my mother talks about that, she’s not referring to herself as “Grandmom.” She’s talking about her mother, who used to “wilt” spinach by heating it, add sauted onions plus a roux of equal parts butter and flour, and top it off with a dash of nutmeg.

When my mom replicates that recipe, she actually uses three pots — one for wilting the spinach, one for the roux, and one for the onion. When I recently attempted what I’ll call Grandmom’s Spinach and served it at home with sweet potatoes and roasted chicken, I managed to use just one pot. (I made the roux first, added the onions to the roux, then added the chopped spinach and let it cook until done.)

Personally, I like to eat spinach all the ways I’ve mentioned and also in spinach pie. (Despite his professed disdain for spinach that is no longer raw, Mark has made a mean spinach pie, or spanikopita, in the Times Leader test kitchen.)

Cooked or raw, spinach is a nutrition powerhouse. But the more I think about the weekend weather forecast, with its predicted cold temperatures, the more I’m leaning toward a cooked spinach dish. And, what better time than the holidays to follow a grandmother’s recipes?

OK, I declare Grandmom’s Spinach to be the winner of my little contest. That’s what I want to make when my sister visits. If you would like to make some, too, here is the recipe. For recipe purposes, I’ll describe how to make it using 2 pots, sort of as a compromise between the 3-pot version and the 1-pot method. The advantage of cooking the spinach separately from the roux is that the large amount of moisture the spinach tends to release will not be able to make the roux soggy.

Grandmom’s Spinach

2 large bunches spinach, washed, with stems trimmed if needed

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons flour

1 large onion, chopped

dash of nutmeg

Melt butter in pot on stovetop. Sprinke in the equal amount of flour and whisk together. Cook over medium heat until light golden brown, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and stir together, cooking for another minute or 2.

Meanwhile, in a separate pot, add the spinach in incremental handfuls and cook until wilted but not soggy. Add the spinach to the roux/onion mix, stirring gently to combine. Add dash of nutmeg and, if desired, salt and pepper. Serve immediately.