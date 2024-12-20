Public is invited to Dec. 29 event

Indraloka, a Dalton-based center of healing for people and animals, announces a workshop titled “Journey to Wholeness: Finding Your Power Within.”

The one-day event is set for 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28 and is designed to help set the stage for your best possible start to the new year.

“New Year’s resolutions only work when we approach them with a new attitude and sense of empowerment. We can’t expect to take meaningful steps toward a better life without focusing on our inner being. We need a time out to connect deeply with ourselves,” Indraloka staff wrote in a news release. “We need a safe space to explore our most cherished goals and unearth any blocks that hold us back from achieving them.”

Indraloka founder Indra Lahiri, PhD invites you to spend a relaxing and inspiring day exploring the most important person in your life — you. Reclaim your power, passion, and purpose. Connect to a source of strength and resilience that will help you face and overcome any challenge.

“Something magical happens when we come together, share our stories, and remind each other of the strength we already carry,” Lahiri said. “The ‘Journey to Wholeness’ retreat is about that magic — about discovering that when we lift each other up, we all rise a little higher. It’s not about fixing ourselves; it’s about celebrating the power within us to keep going, together.”

Before (and since) founding a sanctuary for farm animals, Lahiri, an organizational psychologist, facilitated workshops and retreats for Fortune 500 companies. She has been helping people deal with difficulties in both professional and personal settings for nearly 30 years. Running the sanctuary, which rescues animals from the most desperate situations, has given Lahiri a unique perspective on dealing with trauma and building resilience. Combining storytelling, personal guidance, interactive exercises, meditation, journaling, yoga, and play, Lahiri creates transformative, fun, and inclusive retreats.

“This retreat is open to everyone who wishes to reconnect with their inner strength and find peace amid life’s complexities,” Lahiri, who has completed post-doctoral studies in Traumatic Stress with the Trauma Research Foundation, says. “It’s nearly impossible to feel powerful when we’re exhausted or worried. Participants will leave ‘Finding Your Power Within’ with tools they can use daily to bring more energy and confidence to their lives.”

Lahiri authors Journey to Wholeness: Transcending Trauma with Indra Lahiri, a newsletter that draws on stories from her own life as well as her education and professional experience to offer readers solutions for overcoming trauma, stress, anxiety, and depression.

The “Journey to Wholeness” retreat, which includes a plant-based lunch and time to connect with the beloved animals of Indraloka, is part of the umbrella program, “Indraloka Heals.” Participants in previous retreats and workshops include K–12 educators and healthcare professionals. This is the first Indraloka retreat open to the general public. For more information or to register, see indraloka.org/.