“I would like for my Christmas gifts this year, the ones I give, to be memorable. I’d say I’ve done mostly ok the last few holidays, but now that I am making more money, I’d like to do better. What do you suggest I do, even if last minute, to up my game?”

G: Wrapping paper. Nicely packaged boxes, with crisp seams, a bow, and a name tag. Details like these can take a so-so gift, if there is such a thing, and watch it take root in someone’s heart.

For gifts going to kids (or for the adults who remain childlike), you can use newspaper comics as a wrapping paper. Or layers of bubble wrap. We all know how children like to pop those.

It’s too late for any presents that you ordered on-line, but next time, be sure to pay extra for the gift wrap service with personalized note.

If you have the time and interest, take any of your family’s cookie recipes, even if it is holiday standard fare like snickerdoodles. Box them up or wrap them in a clear sack, and attach the actual recipe. Include a brief summary of who gave you the recipe. This carries on sweet memories from your family tree.

If you are buying for someone who appreciates libations, pick up a bottle of wine that won’t be ready to drink for, let’s say, seven years. Make sure you explain that, and how best to store the bottle so it won’t cork. It might inspire your loved one to start a wine cellar collection. Waiting for the “right” year to open a bottle like that just about guarantees your gift will be memorable.

For anyone in your circle who is crunched for time, offer a housekeeping gift card. Or a spa treatment. They’ll be delighted in the moment, and again have a loving memory of you, when they transact the service.

For the someone who you know has just about everything, you can consider doing what I asked for this year. My list is short: I only want bird seed to feed the outdoor birds that I also consider my pets. Either bags of seed, or a gift card to the stores where I can purchase it, like Home Depot and Big R. Especially in the cooler months, I go through a lot, I mean a real lot, of bird seed.

For any indoor pet owners in your life, pay for a grooming or cover a boarding fee.

Speaking of pets, my last suggestion is making a donation in the gift recipient’s name to either animal shelters or to rescue facilities. We have family members who take in rescue border collies and were introduced to the concept of these organizations. Many of them operate on shoestring budgets and rely on donations. There are so many rescues all over the country that specialize, so you might try to match the donation to the same breed as your gift recipient’s pet.

I’ve found that gifts I have gotten that have missed their mark are the ones that are the most memorable. And not in the “nicer” memory way.

Two examples of this are 1) gifts that I can tell were a re-gift, but not declared as such. Maybe it shouldn’t be a buzz kill, but I much prefer being told up front it’s a re-gift and 2) clothes that don’t fit me, or are not my style, and there’s no return receipt.

A number of years ago, I received the gift of a small leather coin holder. It was a high-end brand. The sting to my heart came when I realized I had only been given that one part of what was a handbag set. Not a good memory.

What I’ve learned to do is turn any of those sour gifts into happy gifts, as they go straight to donation. I have said more times than I can count the phrase, “This is going to the “sad” people to make them “happy”. It feels great.

Hopefully that won’t happen routinely with any of the gifts you present this year to your loved ones, who you want to please and delight. But if it does, be joyful knowing your heart was in the right place. Someone who may need your gift more is gonna be getting it soon.

Email Giselle with your question at GiselleMassi@gmail.com or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com.

