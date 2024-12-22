🔊 Listen to this

Here we are again.

A few days before Christmas, and yet many of us still have so much to do.

I have many gifts still to get. Instead of feeling stressed, though, I feel exuberant.

How lucky we are that we get to go shopping? To get to buy gifts, to wrap and to make our loved ones feel special on Christmas?

I look at it as a blessing, not a chore.

This past week I was so happy to spend time with friends, too, which helped me get into the holiday spirit.

Our friends, Jen and Justin, hosted a lovely ugly sweater party last weekend at their Harveys Lake home.

Guests came in their favorite, fun, ugly or amusing sweaters.

Jen takes this affair seriously each year and provides prizes for various awards like best couple, most creative, etc.

We also play “find the pickle” on the tree. A green pickle ornament is nestled nicely within Christmas tree branches and guests spend a certain amount of time trying to find it. With all of the other ornaments on display, it can be tricky.

Somehow, I ended up finding the pickle (ah, the feeling of victory).

Themed events like that are a nice way to get into the spirit and relax, especially given all of the hustle and bustle of the season.

Jen and Justin also host an annual Friendsgiving before Thanksgiving. This year, it was attended by more than 20 people.

I’m truly grateful to have such good friends around the holidays who take time to plan, host and bring others together.

It takes work, commitment and time.

Thank you, Jen and Justin, for always going above and beyond.

The same thanks goes to anyone who tries to bring people together to celebrate and to enjoy the beautiful season upon us.

I hope everyone has the best holidays. Enjoy every moment – and remember to treasure those around you.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.