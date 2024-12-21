‘Messiah Singalong’ to take place at Covenant Presbyterian

Some people come to listen.

Some people definitely want to sing along.

And some will be part of the audience primarily because they love the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

“I think we have a range of reasons” why people will come to the Arcadia Chorale’s 40th “Messiah Sing-Along,” director Matthew Rupcich said as he looked forward to the event, set for 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Scranton.

The traditional concert alternates each year between Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, and features sections of audience seating that are specifically marked with signs for the different voice parts. “That’s helpful to me, when I turn around to conduct the audience,” Rupcich said. “I know where to direct the cues.”

Highlights of the event will include soloists from the Philadelphia, New York City and local area who will sing some of the famous lines that George Frideric Handel incorporated into “The Messiah” — words from scripture such as “Every Valley Shall Be Exalted,” and “Behold, A Virgin Shall Conceive” and “There Were Shepherds Abiding in the Field.”

“The Messiah tells the story of Christ’s birth, death and resurrection,” Rupcich said, noting the singalong will contain excerpts from each section and last about an hour and 45 minutes. While the “Hallelujah Chorus” is included in many Christmas-time concerts because of its popularity, he noted, it is actually part of the resurrection portion of the oratorio.

Organist Mark Laubach from St. Stephen’s in Wilkes-Barre will accompany the Arcadia Chorale on the organ, and a 12-piece live orchestra, led by concert master John Vaida Jr., also will enhance the music.

Soloists include bass Erik Tofte and tenor Tshombe Selby, whom Rupcich described as “wonderful singers” who have performed with the Delaware Valley Opera.

Sopranos Rebecca Elfman and Gabriella Tolerico and mezzo soprano Meredith Hudak-Huveneers are all strong singers and members of the Arcadia Chorale, Rupcich said. Elfman and Tolerico also sing with the Lyric Consort, and Elfman also sings with the group Voca Angeli. For Hudak-Huveneers, Rupcich said, “this is her dream to sing ‘The Messiah.’ “

If it is your dream, too, this is your chance. Covenant Presbyterian Church is located at 550 Madison Ave. in Scranton. Admission to the Messiah Sing-Along is $15, and copies of the score will be available for $10. Attendees are also welcome to bring their own copies of the score.