The holidays should be joyful, but they can be stressful.

As grateful as we are for the opportunity to gather with our families and friends, it’s the preparation that can fill us with anxiety. We let the budget, the decorating, the cooking and the entertaining take over our thought processes when we should be thinking about what matters most: health, happiness and togetherness.

So this year, if the hustle and bustle of the season is raising your blood pressure, take a breath and allow yourself some time to gain some perspective. Here are a few tips to help you reduce your stress levels throughout the next two weeks.

Start your day with gratitude.

Life can be overwhelming when we think about the things we aspire to, the goals we haven’t yet accomplished, and that tasks we haven’t yet completed. So, try waking up and giving thanks for the positives in your life.

The positives can be your loved ones, your passions, your health, and even your job if you find gratification in it. We can and should look around and take inventory of the necessities we have. We can take for granted things like the roof over our heads and the food on our tables, but expressing gratitude for those essentials can bring us peace.

The bottom line is, you’re under no real pressure to create and facilitate the perfect holiday, so let yourself off the hook a bit and relish in the important stuff.

Take a breath, any time you need it.

Anxiety doesn’t warn us before it strikes. It can come on because we’re trying to process too much at once. When all of our thoughts converge and induce stress, or when everything is moving at a pace that’s impossible to maintain, it’s a good idea to stop and breathe.

Fortunately, you can do this almost anywhere, as long as you’re in a scenario where focusing on your breathing is safe and doesn’t distract you from driving or operating machinery. Ideally, you’ll want to find a quiet space, but even if you can’t, try closing your eyes and inhaling slowly and deeply for five seconds. Pause when your lungs are full, and then exhale slowly for five seconds. Try to repeat this cycle 10 times or more.

This helps clear your mind of distractions and calm your body, because breathing deeply mimics what our bodies do when we relax by sending messages to our brains to calm down.

Move your feet, even if it’s cold outside.

Sometimes the best way to quiet our minds is by exercising our bodies. This time of year, it’s important not to get so caught up in the holidays that we forget to care for ourselves.

If you’re a person who already exercises for at least 30 minutes a day, make sure you don’t break your routine because of the other responsibilities you’ve taken on to prepare for celebrations. And if you’re a person who doesn’t exercise regularly, consider adding a brisk daily walk to your toolbox for reducing stress.

The stress reduction that comes with exercise-induced endorphin release is a wonderful, natural way to manage your mental health, and the walking will help you burn some calories you’re sure to accumulate during delicious holiday meals.

If you’re struggling for necessities this holiday season, please remember that our community has resources to help you and your loved ones. If you need support, reach out to the people in your life and let them know you need help. They may be able to help you personally or to connect you with organizations you can help you get back on your feet.

I wish you all a happy, healthy, safe and low-stress holiday season.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.

