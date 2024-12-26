🔊 Listen to this

Are you ready to kickstart your journey towards a healthier lifestyle? The YMCA announces the 2025 launch of a National Diabetes Prevention Program aimed at anyone looking to take control of their health and beat diabetes to the punch.

With an estimated 88 million adults in the United States living with prediabetes, taking proactive steps towards prevention has never been more crucial. That’s where our Diabetes Prevention Program comes in – offering a fresh, fun, and effective approach to keeping diabetes at bay.

Gone are the days of boring diets and daunting exercise regimes. Our program is all about making small, sustainable changes that fit seamlessly into your everyday life. Whether you’re a seasoned health enthusiast or just starting out on your wellness journey, we’ve got something for everyone.

So, what can you expect from the Diabetes Prevention Program? Engaging weekly sessions led by expert lifestyle coaches, exciting new recipes that won’t leave you feeling deprived, and fun physical activity recommendations that fit your lifestyle! Plus, you’ll be part of a supportive community of like-minded individuals all working towards the same goal – living their healthiest, happiest lives.

The Diabetes Prevention Program is dedicated to helping individuals take control of their health and reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Through a combination of educational workshops, personalized coaching, and community support, the diabetes prevention program equips participants with the tools they need to make lasting lifestyle changes and live their best lives.

The first session begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Wilkes-Barre YMCA, 40 West Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, where you’ll get a taste of what Diabetes Prevention is all about. The cost of this program is free to attendees, and you’ll receive a bonus 10-class pass to use on any of our group exercise classes.

For more information or to enroll, please contact Kasey Lukaszewski, Chronic Disease Prevention Programs Director at the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, at 570-970-5022.