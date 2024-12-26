Book, movie to be featured, discussed

Nicole Kidman as Ada and Jude Law as Inman starred in the 2003 movie version of ‘Cold Mountain,’ which the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock will screen as part of Wyoming County Reads. You do not need to be a resident of Wyoming County to participate in the program. All are welcome.

The Tunkhannock Public Library, the Dietrich Theater, and The Little Book Place invite you to read “Cold Mountain” by Charles Frazier as part of Wyoming County Reads 2025.

Wyoming County Reads is sponsored by the Wyoming County Commissioners, and all are welcome to borrow copies of the book from the Tunkhannock Public Library, take part in book discussions facilitated by Mary Zbegner at the Tunkhannock Public Library and The Little Book Place, and see the movie “Cold Mountain” at the Dietrich Theater.

Initiated by the Dietrich’s founding Cultural Programming Director, Margie Young, this will be the 21st year of the Tunkhannock Public Library’s and the Dietrich Theater’s partnership on this project. This year joining in, is the new bookstore right next to the Dietrich Theater, The Little Book Place.

The only criteria used when selecting books and films for Wyoming County Reads is that they are acclaimed. Both the novel and the film adaptation of “Cold Mountain” have garnered significant acclaim. Charles Frazier’s 1997 novel won the prestigious National Book Award for Fiction and spent 61 weeks on The New York Times best-seller list. The 2003 film, directed by Anthony Minghella and starring Jude Law, Nicole Kidman, and Renée Zellweger, received seven Academy Award nominations, with Zellweger winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The film also won several Golden Globe Awards and BAFTA Awards, further cementing its status as a critically acclaimed work.

“Cold Mountain,” both the novel by Charles Frazier and the film adaptation directed by Anthony Minghella, tells the epic journey of W.P. Inman, a Confederate soldier during the American Civil War. Severely wounded, Inman deserts the army and embarks on a perilous trek back to his home in Cold Mountain, N.C, and to Ada Monroe, the woman he loves. Parallel to Inman’s odyssey, Ada, an educated preacher’s daughter, struggles to survive on her deceased father’s farm with the help a resourceful young woman named Ruby.

The narrative alternates between Inman’s harrowing journey through a war-torn landscape and Ada’s efforts to reclaim her life and land. The story explores themes of love, resilience, and the transformative power of hardship, set against the backdrop of a nation in turmoil.

The following is the schedule of events for this year’s Wyoming County Reads, and all are welcome to participate in one or all parts of the program (being a resident of Wyoming County is not required):

Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. – Book discussion of “Cold Mountain” at the Tunkhannock Public Library

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. – Book discussion of “Cold Mountain” at The Little Book Place

Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. – Movie Showing of “Cold Mountain” at the Dietrich Theater

Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. – Book/film comparison of “Cold Mountain” at the Tunkhannock Public Library

Mary Zbegner is the secretary of the Tunkhannock Public Library’s Board of Trustees. She was a secondary English teacher at Lackawanna Trail School District and has an MFA from Wilkes University in Creative Writing as well as a Masters in Education from the University of Scranton.

To learn more about Wyoming County Reads, please call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 ext. 3 or the Tunkhannock Public Library at 570-836-1677. Free tickets to the movie showings of Cold Mountain can be picked up at the Dietrich Theater ticket booth or reserved by calling the Dietrich.