With the new year on the horizon, “resolution” is a word that will be at the forefront of many minds and the focus of many columns.

The hope of a fresh start is motivation enough for many of us to seek positive change in our lives, whether big or small. I always take this opportunity to encourage people to take small steps toward improving their heart health.

Starting a healthier diet, exercising more, monitoring your blood pressure and cholesterol, reducing stress and quitting smoking can all improve cardiovascular wellness, so starting with just one of those things in 2025 is worthwhile.

But wellness is more than just physical health. There’s a crucial piece of wellness that we sometimes put on the back burner when we’re working hard to be the best version of ourselves at home, school and work. And it’s important to remember that success, advancement, and even physical health can be incomplete if we don’t focus on our happiness.

So, to kick off the upcoming year, I encourage you all to seek joy. Do things that make you happy, and try new things that you’ve always suspected will being you gratification.

Lean into your passion.

If you like to read, this can be the year you read a book a month – or a book a week, if you’re a fast reader. If you have a passion for film, work your way through the Oscar winners from classic through current.

Play your favorite music. Whether that means spinning records or playing an instrument, make sure to spend time with the songs and notes that bring you joy. If you’ve always wanted to take up an instrument, it’s never too late to learn something new. Find a teacher, and take your first lesson.

Cook more. Travel more. Make time for the things that make you smile.

Explore more often.

If you’ve been waiting years to visit another state, country or continent, consider whether a life-changing trip might be in the budget this year.

Discovery can happen anywhere, so don’t overlook hidden treasures right here in Pennsylvania. Travel to a state park you’ve never visited to hike trails that are new to you. Fish in rivers or lakes that have always been a hopeful destination for you.

Map out historical sites across the state and take a road trip. Stop between landmarks to eat at restaurants you’ve always heard about but never tried.

Make time for play.

This one is perhaps the easiest to accomplish, because you can do it anywhere, and play can be anything that fills your heart with joy and maybe your belly with laughter.

Chase your grandkids around. They’ll give you some good exercise along with a mile-long streak of happiness. Sit in the middle of the floor and play with them as they explore their toys and books.

Do something spontaneous with your partner. Take some dancing lessons. Go to a trivia night. Visit some old friends you haven’t seen in too long, so you can reminisce over pizza and (maybe a moderate amount of) wine.

Whatever you choose to do in 2025, seek out joy. If you find it, it’ll make your health and your successes much more fruitful.

Have a safe, happy and healthy new year.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.

