The PPL Foundation has awarded $55,000 in grants to 11 nonprofit organizations across northeastern Pennsylvania as part of its 2024 Energizing Education grants. These grants will help expand access to high-quality, equitable educational programs designed to inspire and empower students throughout the seven-county region, including Wayne, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Pike, Monroe and Luzerne counties.

In total, the PPL Foundation is awarding nearly $300,000 in grants across eastern and central Pennsylvania. This latest round of funding brings the total amount awarded through the PPL Foundation’s various Pennsylvania grant programs and United Way support in 2024 to more than $5.4 million.

Funds awarded in the latest grant cycle will support a wide range of educational programs, including those focused on encouraging students to pursue careers in STEM, enhancing literacy and summer learning opportunities, and providing resources to help students prepare for college and future careers.

“Northeast Pennsylvania is a special place, filled with nonprofit organizations dedicated to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in tomorrow’s workforce,” said Alana Roberts, manager of Community Relations for PPL Electric Utilities. “Through our Energizing Education grants, the PPL Foundation is proud to support programs that create pathways for students to reach their full potential and thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

Energizing Education grants were awarded to:

• Abington Community Library

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Pennsylvania

• East Stroudsburg University Foundation

• Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA

• North Pocono Public Library

• O.S. Johnson Technical Institute

• Osterhout Free Library

• Pittston Memorial Library

• Pocono Mountains United Way

• Pocono Services for Families and Children Inc.

• YMCA of Greater Scranton

The foundation’s next round of grants — Powering Equity — is focused on supporting successful communities where all have the opportunity to thrive. Applications for Powering Equity grants will be accepted from Jan. 1 through Feb. 15, 2025. For more information, please visit www.pplcares.com.

— Staff Report