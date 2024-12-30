Ten year total equals 10,846 pounds of donated produce

The Garden Project at the North Pocono Public Library (NPPL) is proud to announce the 2024 harvest of fresh vegetables that went to the local food pantry in North Pocono.

More than 20 volunteers harvested 1,437 pounds of fresh produce this summer/fall. They planted, weeded, watered, picked, and weighed the varied crops scattered among the 21 raised beds behind the library. The crops donated to the food pantry included potatoes, beans, lettuce, cabbage, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, just to name a few.

The 10-year grand total of crop donations is 10,846 pounds.

The North Pocono Food Pantry, led by Beth Czulada and Rosemary Serena, is open to the public on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. plus on the first Wednesday of the month from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. “The Food Pantry is open to anyone in need in the North Pocono School District,” said Ms. Czulada. “We serve around 250 families per month. We are so grateful to the Garden Project volunteers for providing us with fresh vegetables to give to the families.”

The North Pocono Public Library is located at 1315 Church Street, in Moscow, PA (right off the Route 380 Moscow Exit). The vegetable garden is located right behind the library. Parking is available in the library lot.

For more info, contact Chris Kelly, Development Director, North Pocono Public Library at 570.498.0678 or ckelly@albright.org, or visit www.lclshome.org/north to learn more about the Garden Project and what the NPPL offers the community.

— Staff Report