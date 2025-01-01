🔊 Listen to this

Leadership Northeast, Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, Luzerne County Community College and Independent Graphics Inc. cooperatively purchased and collected boxes of new, unwrapped present to be distributed to less fortunate children at Christmas.

This is the second year Leadership Northeast, the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame and Luzerne County Community College have jointly supported this campaign, and the assistance from Independent Graphics Inc. was a welcome addition.

The gifts were collected at the Leadership Northeast office in Wilkes-Barre and delivered to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots coordinators in Pittston.