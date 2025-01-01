Shown from left are Jim Martin, president of Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame; Jyllian Marinelli, Leadership Northeast Finance and Administration Associate; Jessica Cronauer, Leadership Northeast executive director; Santa Claus/Adam Blannard, director of LCCC Wilkes-Barre Extension Center; Nicole Hurchick, Leadership Northeast Director of Marketing and Alumni Relations: Judy Sholtis, Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete Award Facilitator, and Cassidy Smith, Leadership Northeast Program Coordinator. Submitted Photo

Shown from left are Jim Martin, president of Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame; Jyllian Marinelli, Leadership Northeast Finance and Administration Associate; Jessica Cronauer, Leadership Northeast executive director; Santa Claus/Adam Blannard, director of LCCC Wilkes-Barre Extension Center; Nicole Hurchick, Leadership Northeast Director of Marketing and Alumni Relations: Judy Sholtis, Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame Scholar Athlete Award Facilitator, and Cassidy Smith, Leadership Northeast Program Coordinator.

Leadership Northeast, Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, Luzerne County Community College and Independent Graphics Inc. cooperatively purchased and collected boxes of new, unwrapped present to be distributed to less fortunate children at Christmas.

This is the second year Leadership Northeast, the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame and Luzerne County Community College have jointly supported this campaign, and the assistance from Independent Graphics Inc. was a welcome addition.

The gifts were collected at the Leadership Northeast office in Wilkes-Barre and delivered to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots coordinators in Pittston.