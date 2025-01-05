🔊 Listen to this

During a recent dining experience at The Refinery in Pittston, columnist Mike McGinley sampled a chicken jus dish in a creamy polenta with roasted mushrooms, spinach and bacon.

The best way to describe my recent dining experience at The Refinery in Pittston is to use a word variation: refined.

I visited for dinner the weekend before Christmas and had a stellar experience (as I fully expected after hearing rave reviews from friends).

Everything from the plating to the ambiance was top-notch, and I think you’ll enjoy it just as much as I did.

Reservations are booked weeks in advance, so take that into consideration when visiting therefineryat350.com and booking.

It’s no secret the farm-to-table eatery has been popular since it opened in August 2024; it is indeed worth the wait.

So many people have asked me my thoughts since seeing a single photo I posted on my social media story that night. In fact, I only took one photo the entire night; I really wanted to remain present the entire time — in conversation, as I ate the food and during the whole experience.

It was a Friday night, and while we had a later reservation (8:30 p.m.), the restaurant was full.

I saw many familiar faces either waiting tables or bartending (some of the best hospitality staffers locally) as I sat down. I knew I was in the right spot.

I loved the exposed brick inside, the varied lighting throughout and the overall feel-good vibe right from the get-go.

We started with Nonna’s meatballs with whipped ricotta and basil, and the whole-stuffed squid. The latter was cooked over charcoal with chorizo and spinach stuffing and some tomato bruschetta. Both dishes were devoured.

For dinner, I had the cast-iron chicken — a chicken jus dish in a creamy polenta with roasted mushrooms, spinach and bacon. I savored every bite.

Oscar had the charcoal-grilled branzino with lemon couscous, Italian salsa verde, lemon and sea salt.

The friends we dined with had a strip steak and a pasta dish, and I can report that all were happy with their choices.

Honestly, everything tasted and looked good.

There’s also a fabulous drink menu with classic and seasonal cocktails, wines from different regions in Italy and specialty beers.

I can’t wait to go back and try all of the things I didn’t get to on this trip, namely the braised-beef shortrib with buttery mashed potatoes, kale and peppercorn sauce. It was a toss-up between that and the chicken as I was ordering that night, so I must go back soon.

Many may know Chad Gelso, the chef and a co-owner, from his time at other beloved restaurants, both in and out of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Now he’s brought his pristine cuisine skills to Pittston, much to the delight of diners like me.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention a decadent dessert menu as well. His wife, Kristen, is a renowned pastry chef and also a co-owner.

I wish The Refinery, its staff and its owners all much success in 2025.

With the exquisite food, chic atmosphere and friendly staff, I have no doubt it will do well for years to come.

Visit therefineryat350.com for more information, the menu and reservations.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.