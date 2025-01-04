Faith lives on, in St. Nicholas - St. Mary Parish Community

🔊 Listen to this

St. Mary is depicted as a child with her mother, St. Ann, in this stained glass window in the vestibule.

The Blessed Mother is depicted with angels in a stained glass window in the church vestibule.

The oil painting of the Crucifixion with Mary the Sorrowful Mother is a focal point above the altar at St. Mary’s Church of the Immaculate Conception.

This stained glass window of “Mary the Virgin” has been a fixture in the sanctuary at St. Mary’s Church for decades.

St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish, which has maintained two historic church buildings on South Washington Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre ever since two parishes merged in October 2023, is closing one of those buildings.

Following the final Mass at St. Mary’s Church of the Immaculate Conception, set for 2 p.m. Jan. 12, officials will transfer the Eucharist to St. Nicholas Church down the street.

And after a brief prayer service there, a reception will be held next door in St. Nicholas – St. Mary School, the elementary school that in 1971 became a joint project of what at the time were two separate parishes.

“Certainly, there is a sadness,” said the Rev. Joseph Verespy, pastor of the St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish Community, noting St. Mary’s Church has been “home to a lot of people, who have memories there.”

Long before the merging of schools and parishes, St. Mary’s of the Immaculate Conception was founded in 1845 and over the next several decades, became the “mother church” for Catholics in the Wyoming Valley.

According to the church history, visiting priests who were described as men of “great stamina,” perhaps because they traveled by stagecoach or on horseback, would occasionally celebrate Mass in private homes in Wilkes-Barre.

By 1845 the city’s growing Catholic population had its first parish, St. Mary’s, and its first pastor, the Rev. Henry Fitzsimmons. The St. Mary’s that stands today was dedicated in December 1872, replacing an earlier building .

The 1872 church, reportedly built in part by parishioners after they came home from working in the mines, was described by the Wilkes-Barre Record newspaper as “one of the most grand and imposing edifices in the state.”

And, according to the church history, thirteen separate parishes were established from the mother church between 1858 and 1929,a time of growth when Wilkes-Barre’s population was climbing toward its peak of 86,400 in 1930.

But demographics have changed.

In the last pages of the church history, Mark Ignatovich writes of fewer parishioners, fewer clergy, declining financial support, increasing costs of maintenance for older buildings.

Leaders from the Finance and Parish Councils at St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish felt “St. Nicholas provided a better arrangement of church structure, parking and bazaar space, besides having the right-size rectory and being adjacent to St. Nicholas – St. Mary Catholic Elementary School,” Ignatovich wrote.

The day chosen for the final Mass at St. Mary’s Church is the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. The pastor hopes many people will take part in the final Mass, which he sees as a time of new beginnings. If you can’t be there in person, he invites you to livestream the Mass at dioceseofscranton.org/media/ctv-catholic-television or watch it on the Diocese of Scranton youtube channel.