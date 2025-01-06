🔊 Listen to this

The Visit Luzerne County Advisory Board recently held its final board meeting of 2024. The board was provided with yearly recaps on Rockin’ The River, Rockin’ The Mountain, the Visit Luzerne County Pizza Trail, the Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby and “Next Stop: the Visit Luzerne County Podcast.

Other topics covered included marketing initiatives both in and outside of the county, and social media updates, including info on Visit Luzerne County’s new TikTok page.

The board was also provided with info on the Visit Luzerne County 2025 membership drive and with financial updates on the Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The Advisory Board meets quarterly throughout the year. For more information about Visit Luzerne County, call (570) 819-1877 or visit www.visitluzernecounty.com