January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, so it’s a great time to remind ourselves that routine screenings are a critical part of our wellness routines.

Cervical cancer is among the most preventable cancers, and staying current with Pap smears is a great way for women to be aware of any changes in their bodies and take any appropriate steps to prevent or treat cancer.

A Pap smear, which is also called a Pap test, checks for changes in cervical or vaginal cells that could develop into cancer over time.

During the procedure, a health care provider gently scrapes cells from the cervix. The cells are examined for changes and can also be tested separately for human papillomavirus (HPV), which is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can cause cervical cancer. While the procedure can be uncomfortable and feel awkward, it should never be painful.

An important advantage of the Pap smear is that it can detect abnormal cells before they become cancerous, which leads to earlier treatment and better outcomes for patients.

The frequency of a woman’s Pap smears should depend on age and health history. Women between the ages of 21 and 29 should have a Pap smear every three years. Women between the ages of 30 and 65 should discuss the following three options with their doctor:

· Have both a Pap smear and an HPV test every five years

· Have only a Pap smear every three years

· Have only an HPV test every five years

Women older than 65 may no longer need to be screened, depending on their health history and doctor’s recommendation.

Most cervical cancers are caused by HPV, but this isn’t the case for all cervical cancers. So, it’s important to schedule Pap smears regardless of whether or not you’re sexually active. Pap smears don’t test for STIs like HPV, gonorrhea or chlamydia. If you’d like to be tested for STIs, talk to your doctor during your next appointment.

It’s also important to note that Pap smears are different from pelvic exams, which are typically performed during an annual well-woman visit. A pelvic exam checks the vulva, vagina, cervix, ovaries, uterus, rectum and pelvis for any abnormalities. A Pap smear specifically screens for precancerous changes, and if you’re due for a Pap smear, it can be performed during your annual pelvic exam.

Depending on how heavy your flow is, your period may affect the results of a Pap smear. A lot of blood can make your sample harder to read, which could produce inaccurate results. If your flow is lighter, this shouldn’t be an issue.

If you’re just due for your pelvic exam, there’s no reason to avoid it while on your period unless you’re having the exam because of abnormal discharge or another concern.

If you have questions about your Pap smear, it’s best to call your doctor and discuss your options. And if it’s been a few years since your last screening, make sure to check on when you’re due for your next exam. Schedule your next Pap smear and remind all of the other women in your life to schedule theirs too, because regular Pap tests are the best way to prevent cervical cancer.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@timesleader.com.

