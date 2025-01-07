Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Dallas Lions Club members and their families were proud to once again support the Salvation Army and assist others during the holiday season by volunteering to ring the Salvation Army red kettle bells. This year, the Lions volunteered for 33 hours over five days in November and helped to raise more than $1,700. From left: Lions Julie Persing and Gary Williams.