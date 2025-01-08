The Big Band Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania recently hosted a Christmas party dinner dance at the Holiday Inn East Mountain. Santa made an appearance, telling stories and taking photos with the guests. The dinner dances are held once a month at the Holiday Inn or Dupont Hose Co. For information or to attend, call Mary Ann Rubin at 570-298-2616. With Santa, from left: Richard Rowlands and Sandra Rowlands, board members; Mary Ann Rubin, president; Dave Zeiler, treasurer and Brenda Zeiler, board member. The Big Band Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania recently hosted a Christmas party dinner dance at the Holiday Inn East Mountain. Santa made an appearance, telling stories and taking photos with the guests. The dinner dances are held once a month at the Holiday Inn or Dupont Hose Company. The next one is set for Jan. 10 at the Dupont Hose County. Submitted Photo

The Big Band Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania recently hosted a Christmas party dinner dance at the Holiday Inn East Mountain. Santa made an appearance, telling stories and taking photos with the guests. The dinner dances are held once a month at the Holiday Inn or Dupont Hose Co. For information or to attend, call Mary Ann Rubin at 570-298-2616. With Santa, from left: Richard Rowlands and Sandra Rowlands, board members; Mary Ann Rubin, president; Dave Zeiler, treasurer and Brenda Zeiler, board member. The Big Band Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania recently hosted a Christmas party dinner dance at the Holiday Inn East Mountain. Santa made an appearance, telling stories and taking photos with the guests. The dinner dances are held once a month at the Holiday Inn or Dupont Hose Company. The next one is set for Jan. 10 at the Dupont Hose County.

