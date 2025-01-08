🔊 Listen to this

The Big Band Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania recently hosted a Christmas party dinner dance at the Holiday Inn East Mountain. Santa made an appearance, telling stories and taking photos with the guests. The dinner dances are held once a month at the Holiday Inn or Dupont Hose Co. For information or to attend, call Mary Ann Rubin at 570-298-2616. With Santa, from left: Richard Rowlands and Sandra Rowlands, board members; Mary Ann Rubin, president; Dave Zeiler, treasurer and Brenda Zeiler, board member. The Big Band Society of Northeastern Pennsylvania recently hosted a Christmas party dinner dance at the Holiday Inn East Mountain. Santa made an appearance, telling stories and taking photos with the guests. The dinner dances are held once a month at the Holiday Inn or Dupont Hose Company. The next one is set for Jan. 10 at the Dupont Hose County.