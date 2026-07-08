Shown from left are, first row: Reid Davenport, vice president; Todd Buckley, president-elect; JoAnn Prohaska, president; Art Peoples, secretary; Ken Chapple, treasurer. Second row: Heather Biehl, immediate past president; and board members Barbara Rinker, Jason Jolley, Maureen Doerfler, Ted Horn and Sandy Peoples.

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The Rotary Club of Dallas recently held its annual installation dinner at the Appletree Terrace in Dallas to install its newly elected officers and board members.

The Dallas Rotary is an all-volunteer group of Back Mountain residents who live by their motto of “Service Above Self.” Their many programs and projects provide activities for many of our children and senior citizens, as Rotary enriches their lives with Christmas gifts, book scholarships, a playground, food gift cards, and much more. They host a wine and brewfest in June and a golf tournament in September to raise funds for their activities.

They meet on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at the Appletree Terrace in Dallas.

Dallas Rotary was chartered on March 19, 1927. Club members eagerly look forward to March 2027 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of its founding, and with support from the community, their ability to do good things in our community, our country and our world.