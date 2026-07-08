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BACK MOUNTAIN

“Hands for the Land” Volunteer Day, July 11 at Forest Echo Bird Sanctuary in Dallas borough. A volunteer day focused on trail maintenance and cleanup. Sponsored by the North Branch Land Trust. For more details and to sign up, see nblt.org/events.

Indoor labyrinth walk, 3 to 6 p.m. July 15 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, free of charge. No reservations are required. Members of St. Paul’s will be on hand to offer guidance and information about labyrinths. Shoes are not worn while walking the labyrinth; please wear or bring socks. Finger labyrinths are available for those with physical or visual disabilities. For more information, contact St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at stpaul@epix.net or call 570-675-3859.

Trucksville United Methodist Church Free Movie Night, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, featuring the movie “Amazing Grace,” the inspiring true story of William Wilberforce’s effort to end the transatlantic slave trade. The film tells the story of John Newton, captain of a slave-trading vessel, who wrote the words to what has become one of Christianity’s most beloved hymns. The evening includes hot dogs, hamburgers and sides along with ice cream sundaes and cookies. Reservations are not necessary but are helpful for planning. Please call 570-696-3897.

Grief Support Group at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, has rescheduled its July meeting to 6:30 p.m. July 23. This group is a shared ministry of St. Paul’s and Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas. Participation is free and open to everyone in the community who is in need of support due to a loss. No reservations are required. For more information, contact St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at stpaul@epix.net or call 570-675-3859.

DUPONT

Polka Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. July 12, with the Dynabrass polka band from Toledo, Ohio, playing at the Dupont VFW from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 and includes a chicken dinner with all the trimmings.

GREATER PITTSTON AREA

43rd Chicken Barbecue at Mt Zion Methodist Church, Mt. Zion Road, Harding, eat-in meals 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 18, with take-out meals available at 4 p.m. Half a chicken, a baked potato, corn on the cob, slaw, a roll, and dessert: $15 for adults. Please call Karen Daniels at 570-885-1650 to reserve tickets. We are also collecting non-perishable food for the food pantry at the West Pittston United Methodist Church, and any new or gently used clothes and toys for children up to 18 years old to be donated to Children & Youth Services in Wilkes-Barre. Donations will be greatly appreciated.

Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, in the Cosgrove Room of the library. Cost is $10 per person. You can play alone or with teams of up to 6 players. There will be a cash prize for the winning team!! We will also have raffle baskets and light refreshments. For registration and further information, please stop by or call the Library at 570-654-9565. Registration closes on Monday, July 13.

St. Michael the Archangel flea market, dinner and food fest, Aug. 1-2, featuring a spaghetti dinner with sausage and meatballs along with traditional Carpatho-Rusyn specialties, including piggies. Flea market will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at the church hall, 205 North Main St., Pittston.

Cash Bingo, 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 East Third St., Wyoming. $25 tickets, presale or at the door. Sponsored by Zara Court #113. Doors open at 5 p.m. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or any member.

Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner, at Fox Hill Country Club on Oct. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person.

GREATER WYOMING VALLEY

City of Wilkes-Barre’s 2026 Farmers Market Season continues 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 12, with fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat as well as non-food vendors. Live entertainment will be provided from noon to 2 p.m.

HARVEYS LAKE

Lakeside Brass, a brass quintet performance on the water at Harveys Lake, featuring jazz and American favorites, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Bring your own boats and register for free at NEPAPHIL.org or rent a kayak and arrange a round-trip guided sunset paddle to and from the concert, through Susquehanna Canoe & Kayak, with a link available on the Philharmonic website.

HAZLETON

“1776,” the musical about the Founding Fathers and the Declaration of Independence, presented by PTPA at 212 West Broad St., Hazleton. Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday through July 12. Tickets for all performances are available at ptpashows.org, and show-only tickets will also be available at the door beginning one hour before curtain.

HUNLOCK CREEK

“Intro to En Plein Air” Nature Journaling, sponsored by the North Branch Land Trust, July 18 at the Moon Lake Recreation Area in Hunlock Creek. Artist Jo Adang of the Hazleton Art League will guide participants through the art of nature journaling. This event invites attendees to slow down and build a deeper relationship with the landscapes around us. For more details and to sign up, see nblt.org/events.

Gone Fishin’ Vacation Bible School, for ages 4 through 13, Oakdale Independent Church, 485 Oakdale Drive, Hunlock Creek, from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. Sign up at mtmoriahfellowship.org/vbs-2026/.

LAFLIN

Cash Bingo in St. Maria Goretti Parish Hall, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, on Aug. 8. Doors open at 10 a.m. Bingo will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets contact parish office at 570-655-8956 Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facilities are handicapped accessible. Parking is ample and free.

MESHOPPEN

Guiding Light Christian Cafe, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Fridays of the month at Meshoppen Community Church, 128 Church Road, Meshoppen. With entertainment from Cedar Routes on Aug. 7, Devoted Band on Sept. 18, and Paul and Mary Good on Oct. 2.

MOUNTAIN TOP

Mountain Top Social Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. on July 14 and July 28 at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. An Ice Cream Social will take place on the 28th. All Bus trips are open to the public, call Dolores Kelly Zajac, Trip Coordinator 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner, president, 347-397-8356.

Goal in One, hosted by the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club at 260 Country Club Drive, Mountain Top, on Aug. 17. Enjoy a fun day of golf while supporting the Penguins’ Goals Foundation. This foundation aims to make youth sports more accessible to NEPA communities. Registration starts at 11 a.m.

PLYMOUTH

The Plymouth Senior Citizens Friendship Club of St. Mary’s will meet at 1 p.m. July 13 at the Holy Child Formation Center, corner of Eno and Willow streets, Plymouth. The last meeting was June 22. The drawing winner was Dorothy Sullivan.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY

Corn and Clam Slam, a traditional firemen’s picnic, hosted by William Walker Hose Company, 803 Penn Ave., Mayfield, Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, featuring corn, clams, traditional and ethnic foods, and a variety of beverages. Music by Bon Poison on Friday and by 3 Brix Shy on Saturday. Parade night begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Moth Magic” at Lackawanna State Park, July 25, sponsored by North Branch Land Trust in partnership with Pennsylvania DCNR’s Environmental Education Specialist, Tony DeSantis, highlighted by attracting nocturnal moths using UV lighting. To sign up, see nblt.org/events.

WAYNE COUNTY

American Violin & Piano at the Cooperage Project in Honesdale, 3 p.m. July 19, part of the Philharmonic America 250 summer celebration, the concert explores 200 years of works by American women composers. Tickets are $17 in advance or $20 at the door.

BAZAARS

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Summer Festival, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. July 9, 10, 11 on the parish grounds, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with award-winning homemade pierogies, piggies, haluski, potato pancakes, pagash, clam chowder, kreple, chicken wings, sausage & peppers, strawberry shortcake, bake sale, as well as a “Huge Theme Basket stand,” children’s games, air-conditioned Bingo, and cash raffle with $5,000 first prize. Entertainment by John Stevens’ Doubleshot on Thursday, Picture Perfect on Friday and Hoopla on Saturday.

Nativity of Our Lord Parish Picnic, 5 to 10 p.m. July 10 and 5 to 11 p.m. July 11 on the grounds of Holy Rosary Church and School, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with homemade ethnic foods, Bingo, games of chance, indoor flea market. Live entertainment by CC Music on Friday and The Sperazza Band on Saturday. Parking available at Duryea VFW Post 1227, also on Stephenson Street, where a shuttle bus will take you to the picnic entrance.

Good Shepherd Summer Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 10, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 11, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12 on the parish grounds, 87 South Hunter Highway, Drums. Live entertainment by North of 40 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday; New Arrival 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday; ALV Karaoke and DJ services 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Kartune 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday; Tommy Molinaro 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday followed by The Legends, 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

St. Elizabeth/St. Mark parish festival, noon to 7 p.m. July 11 at Bear Creek Community Charter School Pavilion, Bear Creek Township, with homemade pierogi, halupki, potato pancakes, pork BBQ and more. Saturday Vigil Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m.

St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish Bazaar, July 16-18 on the grounds of St. Nicholas Church, 226 South Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and following the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass on Saturday. With a variety of ethnic food and traditional American menu items, including bratwurst, haluski, potato pancakes, piggies, Mexican and Caribbean specialties, cash prize raffle drawings, Bingo, bountiful baskets, picnic games for all ages. Giant flea market hours are 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Nightly entertainment 7 to 10:30 p.m. by Flaxy Morgan on Thursday, Popstar Drive on Friday and Kartune on Saturday.

Exaltation of the Holy Cross Big Tent Bazaar, July 17-19 on the church grounds, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood section of Hanover Township, 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday. With homemade ethnic foods and baked goods, potato pancake express, full-service Tiki Bar, assorted games. Nightly entertainment by Souled Out on Friday, OZ and Pop Star Drive on Saturday, Lance Thomas Band on Sunday.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Summer Fest, 5 to 10 p.m. July 24-25 on the church grounds at Lake Silkworth, 2011 State Route 29. Tent-covered event features an indoor flea market, festival games, a homemade picnic and Polish/ethnic foods. Music provided by Kartune on Friday and Popstar Drive on Saturday.

“St. Al’s Church Bazaar” at the parish of St. Robert Bellarmine, 6 to 10 p.m. July 30; 6 to 11 p.m. July 31, and 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 1 on the grounds of St. Aloysius Church, 143 West Division St., Wilkes-Barre. Picnic foods include sausage and peppers, potato pancakes, halushki and pizza. There are games for all ages, Bingo and a flea market. Live music by Triple Fret on Thursday, Popstar Drive on Friday and Strawberry Jam on Saturday.

Gate of Heaven and Our Lady of Victory combined parishes picnic, noon Aug. 2 at Gate of Heaven Parish Center in Dallas, with hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages provided. Those attending are requested to bring a covered dish.

St. Jude’s Picnic in the Grove, 4 to 10 p.m. Aug. 7 and Aug. 8; noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 9, St. Jude Grove, 420 South Mountain Blvd., (Route 309) Mountain Top, with ethnic and traditional picnic foods, summer refreshments, live music, games for all ages.

St. John the Baptist Summer Picnic, Aug. 7-9 on the parish grounds, Nesbitt Street, Larksville, with thousands of homemade pierogi (frozen orders available), traditional festival foods and games, theme baskets and live music.

Saints Peter & Paul summer weekend indoor flea market, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, in Plains Township, with treasures for all, refreshments available from various food trucks.

REUNIONS

Hanover High School Class of 1963 will hold its 63rd year reunion at 4 p.m. July 17 at Kelsey’s Ale House, 199 Division St., Kingston. Cost is $35. Includes a buffet-style meal and cash bar. Payment is due by July 1 to: Elwood Larson, 101 Perrin Ave., Shavertown, PA 18708. Any questions, call Woody at 272-298-8732.

St. Nicholas High School, Class of 1970 reunion, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Rodano’s Restaurant, Public Square, Wilkes- Barre. The $25 per person cost includes pizza, stromboli, chicken bites, salad, dessert, soft drinks, coffee and tea. Cash bar available. All classmates and their guests are invited. A 4 p.m. Mass at St. Nicholas -St Mary’s Church on South Washington St. will be offered for class members. For further info, contact Bob Desciak at RDesciak@gmail.com or see the Facebook page of St Nicholas Class of 1970. Reservations and payment are requested by July 18 to Ellen Dennis, 22 Jeffrey Dr, Larksville, PA 18704. Reservation questions, contact ellen.dennis@wilkes.edu.

GAR Class of 1969 will hold a 75th birthday celebration, 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Grotto Pizza, Harveys Lake, on the deck, weather permitting. $10 per person includes pizza and soda. Pay at the door. Any other food or drink may be purchased individually. To RSVP, contact Grenadiers1969@yahoo.com.

Central Catholic High School Class of 1969 is planning a 75th birthday bash and reunion in honor of the 57th anniversary of its graduation. The reunion will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at TC Riley’s in Wyoming. The $15 per person charge includes a dinner buffet and open bar. Invitations will be mailed to classmates in June. Classmates Barbara Drayer McDonald, Eileen Lambert, Roberta Hribar Storz, Cathy Caffrey, Jerry Storz, Maureen Yablonski Matiska and Mary Ellen Hogan Burns serve on the reunion committee. For more info, please email cchs69@comcast.net

Coughlin High School Class of 1966 will celebrate its 60th class reunion from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Pavilion at the American Grill, 1320 Wyoming Ave., Exeter. Cost is $20 per person, which includes buffet and beverages. Please remit the check by July 10 to Joe Christopher, 99 Bedford St. Apt. 1, Forty Fort, PA 18704. Any questions, call or text Joe Christopher at 570-706-1499 or email thevoyager826@gmail.com or contact Marie Dorrance Hartz at 570 -574-5744 or mariehartz@me.com

Hanover Township All Class and Facebook Friends of Hanover Township Reunion, Aug. 29, R and D Memories, 566 Fellows Ave., Breslau, Hanover Township. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with beer, wine, soft drinks and a cash bar available for mixed drinks. A family-style meal is served at 4 p.m. Popular music from the decades will play from 5 to 8 p.m. for dancing and listening. $50 per person. Payment confirms your reservation. Send name, address, email, best phone number, maiden name and year of graduation along with a check made payable to Audrey Wysowski, 1087 West Mountain Road, Plymouth, PA 18651, or call or text 570-262-8056 for more info. Early registration is suggested.