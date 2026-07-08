BACK MOUNTAIN
“Hands for the Land” Volunteer Day, July 11 at Forest Echo Bird Sanctuary in Dallas borough. A volunteer day focused on trail maintenance and cleanup. Sponsored by the North Branch Land Trust. For more details and to sign up, see nblt.org/events.
Indoor labyrinth walk, 3 to 6 p.m. July 15 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, free of charge. No reservations are required. Members of St. Paul’s will be on hand to offer guidance and information about labyrinths. Shoes are not worn while walking the labyrinth; please wear or bring socks. Finger labyrinths are available for those with physical or visual disabilities. For more information, contact St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at stpaul@epix.net or call 570-675-3859.
Trucksville United Methodist Church Free Movie Night, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, featuring the movie “Amazing Grace,” the inspiring true story of William Wilberforce’s effort to end the transatlantic slave trade. The film tells the story of John Newton, captain of a slave-trading vessel, who wrote the words to what has become one of Christianity’s most beloved hymns. The evening includes hot dogs, hamburgers and sides along with ice cream sundaes and cookies. Reservations are not necessary but are helpful for planning. Please call 570-696-3897.
Grief Support Group at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, has rescheduled its July meeting to 6:30 p.m. July 23. This group is a shared ministry of St. Paul’s and Prince of Peace Episcopal Church, Dallas. Participation is free and open to everyone in the community who is in need of support due to a loss. No reservations are required. For more information, contact St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at stpaul@epix.net or call 570-675-3859.
DUPONT
Polka Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. July 12, with the Dynabrass polka band from Toledo, Ohio, playing at the Dupont VFW from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 and includes a chicken dinner with all the trimmings.
GREATER PITTSTON AREA
43rd Chicken Barbecue at Mt Zion Methodist Church, Mt. Zion Road, Harding, eat-in meals 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 18, with take-out meals available at 4 p.m. Half a chicken, a baked potato, corn on the cob, slaw, a roll, and dessert: $15 for adults. Please call Karen Daniels at 570-885-1650 to reserve tickets. We are also collecting non-perishable food for the food pantry at the West Pittston United Methodist Church, and any new or gently used clothes and toys for children up to 18 years old to be donated to Children & Youth Services in Wilkes-Barre. Donations will be greatly appreciated.
Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, in the Cosgrove Room of the library. Cost is $10 per person. You can play alone or with teams of up to 6 players. There will be a cash prize for the winning team!! We will also have raffle baskets and light refreshments. For registration and further information, please stop by or call the Library at 570-654-9565. Registration closes on Monday, July 13.
St. Michael the Archangel flea market, dinner and food fest, Aug. 1-2, featuring a spaghetti dinner with sausage and meatballs along with traditional Carpatho-Rusyn specialties, including piggies. Flea market will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at the church hall, 205 North Main St., Pittston.
Cash Bingo, 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 East Third St., Wyoming. $25 tickets, presale or at the door. Sponsored by Zara Court #113. Doors open at 5 p.m. For tickets, call 570-472-5352 or any member.
Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner, at Fox Hill Country Club on Oct. 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person.
HARVEYS LAKE
Lakeside Brass, a brass quintet performance on the water at Harveys Lake, featuring jazz and American favorites, 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. Bring your own boats and register for free at NEPAPHIL.org or rent a kayak and arrange a round-trip guided sunset paddle to and from the concert, through Susquehanna Canoe & Kayak, with a link available on the Philharmonic website.
HAZLETON
“1776,” the musical about the Founding Fathers and the Declaration of Independence, presented by PTPA at 212 West Broad St., Hazleton. Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday through July 12. Tickets for all performances are available at ptpashows.org, and show-only tickets will also be available at the door beginning one hour before curtain.
HUNLOCK CREEK
“Intro to En Plein Air” Nature Journaling, sponsored by the North Branch Land Trust, July 18 at the Moon Lake Recreation Area in Hunlock Creek. Artist Jo Adang of the Hazleton Art League will guide participants through the art of nature journaling. This event invites attendees to slow down and build a deeper relationship with the landscapes around us. For more details and to sign up, see nblt.org/events.
Gone Fishin’ Vacation Bible School, for ages 4 through 13, Oakdale Independent Church, 485 Oakdale Drive, Hunlock Creek, from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. Sign up at mtmoriahfellowship.org/vbs-2026/.
LAFLIN
Cash Bingo in St. Maria Goretti Parish Hall, 42 Redwood Drive, Laflin, on Aug. 8. Doors open at 10 a.m. Bingo will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. For tickets contact parish office at 570-655-8956 Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Facilities are handicapped accessible. Parking is ample and free.
MOUNTAIN TOP
Mountain Top Social Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. on July 14 and July 28 at the American Legion, 1550 Henry Drive, Mountain Top. An Ice Cream Social will take place on the 28th. All Bus trips are open to the public, call Dolores Kelly Zajac, Trip Coordinator 732-690-9609. For club information, call Ady Burner, president, 347-397-8356.
Goal in One, hosted by the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club at 260 Country Club Drive, Mountain Top, on Aug. 17. Enjoy a fun day of golf while supporting the Penguins’ Goals Foundation. This foundation aims to make youth sports more accessible to NEPA communities. Registration starts at 11 a.m.
PLYMOUTH
The Plymouth Senior Citizens Friendship Club of St. Mary’s will meet at 1 p.m. July 13 at the Holy Child Formation Center, corner of Eno and Willow streets, Plymouth. The last meeting was June 22. The drawing winner was Dorothy Sullivan.