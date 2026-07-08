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St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Summer Festival, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. July 9, 10, 11 on the parish grounds, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with award-winning homemade pierogies, piggies, haluski, potato pancakes, pagash, clam chowder, kreple, chicken wings, sausage & peppers, strawberry shortcake, bake sale, as well as a “Huge Theme Basket stand,” children’s games, air-conditioned Bingo, and cash raffle with $5,000 first prize. Entertainment by John Stevens’ Doubleshot on Thursday, Picture Perfect on Friday, and Hoopla on Saturday.

Nativity of Our Lord Parish Picnic, 5 to 10 p.m. July 10 and 5 to 11 p.m. July 11 on the grounds of Holy Rosary Church and School, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with homemade ethnic foods, Bingo, games of chance, and an indoor flea market. Live entertainment by CC Music on Friday and The Sperazza Band on Saturday. Parking available at Duryea VFW Post 1227, also on Stephenson Street, where a shuttle bus will take you to the picnic entrance.

Good Shepherd Summer Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 10, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 11, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12 on the parish grounds, 87 S. Hunter Highway, Drums. Live entertainment by North of 40, 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday; New Arrival, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday; ALV Karaoke and DJ services, 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, and Kartune, 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday; Tommy Molinaro, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, followed by The Legends, 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

St. Elizabeth/St. Mark parish festival, noon to 7 p.m. July 11 at Bear Creek Community Charter School Pavilion, Bear Creek Township, with homemade pierogi, halupki, potato pancakes, pork BBQ and more. Saturday Vigil Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m.

St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish Bazaar, July 16-18 on the grounds of St. Nicholas Church, 226 South Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and following the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass on Saturday. With a variety of ethnic food and traditional American menu items, including bratwurst, haluski, potato pancakes, piggies, Mexican and Caribbean specialties, cash prize raffle drawings, bingo, bountiful baskets and picnic games for all ages. Giant flea market hours are 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Nightly entertainment 7 to 10:30 p.m. by Flaxy Morgan on Thursday, Popstar Drive on Friday and Kartune on Saturday.

Exaltation of the Holy Cross Big Tent Bazaar, July 17-19 on the church grounds, 420 Main Road, Buttonwood section of Hanover Township, 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday. With homemade ethnic foods and baked goods, potato pancake express, full-service Tiki Bar, assorted games. Nightly entertainment by Souled Out on Friday, OZ and Pop Star Drive on Saturday, Lance Thomas Band on Sunday.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Summer Fest, 5 to 10 p.m. July 24-25 on the church grounds at Lake Silkworth, 2011 State Route 29. Tent-covered event features an indoor flea market, festival games, a homemade picnic and Polish/ethnic foods. Music provided by Kartune on Friday and Popstar Drive on Saturday.

St. Al’s Church Bazaar at the parish of St. Robert Bellarmine, 6 to 10 p.m. July 30; 6 to 11 p.m. July 31, and 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 1 on the grounds of St. Aloysius Church, 143 West Division St., Wilkes-Barre. Picnic foods include sausage and peppers, potato pancakes, halushki, and pizza. There are games for all ages, bingo and a flea market. Live music by Triple Fret on Thursday, Popstar Drive on Friday and Strawberry Jam on Saturday.

Gate of Heaven and Our Lady of Victory combined parishes picnic, noon Aug. 2 at Gate of Heaven Parish Center in Dallas, with hot dogs, hamburgers, and beverages provided. Those attending are requested to bring a covered dish.

St. John the Baptist Summer Picnic, Aug. 7-9 on the parish grounds, Nesbitt Street, Larksville, with thousands of homemade pierogi (frozen orders available), traditional festival foods and games, theme baskets and live music.