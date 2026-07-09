Bargains abound at bazaar flea markets

Volunteers who are preparing for the large flea market that will be part of the St. Nicholas - St. Mary Parish Bazaar in Wilkes-Barre from July 16-18 are showing some of the available items. From left: Mary Lou Deibert holding canvas bags; Sister Elizabeth Kovacs SCC holding a two-tiered tray; chairperson Nancy Verespy Forbes with armloads of books; Suzana Balbuena with a scarecrow decoration, Pat Baran with a floral decoration, Lauren Steempien with a collector’s item locomotive and Dominick Berrini with an antique wine bottle opener. On display behind the volunteers is a large carpet from the former St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish.

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When someone recently remarked that the indoor flea market, to be held July 16-18 in conjunction with the St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish Bazaar in Wilkes-Barre, was accumulating “everything but the kitchen sink,” flea market chairperson Nancy Verespy Forbes had to set the record straight.

“We do have a kitchen sink,” she said. “It’s stainless steel, new and beautiful.”

So, if you need a sink, you could be in luck.

You’ll also find plenty of smaller, easier-to-carry items have been donated to the St. Nicholas – St. Mary flea market, from purses to punch bowls, books to holiday decorations, throw pillows to toys.

“The toys are really popular, every year,” Forbes said. “Because children come and they want something.”

On a recent weekday afternoon, Sister Elizabeth Kovacs SCC took some time away from planning the parish’s Vacation Bible School (July 27-31) to drop off a donation of her mother’s Singer sewing machine. “It still works, but she doesn’t use it anymore,” Sister Elizabeth said.

Making sure electric or electronic gadgets are in working order is one of the tasks flea market volunteers tackle every year, as they sort and stack items in various categories.

“We have things you don’t need, that you’d never think of buying yourself,” volunteer Mary Lou Deibert said with a cheerful laugh. “But somebody will buy them anyway.”

Sure, maybe you do have a use for an old-fashioned sled, or a statue of an angel, or a package of never-used sponge rollers for your hair. You might need a set of microwavable cookware for your kitchen or a digital answering system for your phone.

Maybe the pack of Oreck vacuum bags will even fit your vacuum cleaner.

You probably don’t need the heavy metal contraption that Forbes described as an antique wine bottle opener … but think what a conversation starter that could be. And if you need a large area rug, the flea market has one available from the old St. Mary’s Parish that merged into St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish.

Flea market hours begin and end earlier than the bazaar each day. They are 1 to 9 p.m. July 16, 3 to 9 p.m. July 17, and 3 to 9 p.m. July 18. Sales of leftover items, at $5 per box, will take place on Sunday, July 19.

Meanwhile, as bazaar season gets into full swing, several other bazaars around the region also have new and new-to-you flea market bargains among their offerings, including Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Duryea, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Lake Silkworth, and St. Al’s Church Bazaar at the Parish of St. Robert Bellarmine in Wilkes-Barre. Here are some details:

Nativity of Our Lord Parish Picnic, 5 to 10 p.m. July 10 and 5 to 11 p.m. July 11 on the grounds of Holy Rosary Church and School, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with homemade ethnic foods, Bingo, games of chance, and an indoor flea market. Live entertainment by CC Music on Friday and The Sperazza Band on Saturday. Parking available at Duryea VFW Post 1227, also on Stephenson Street, where a shuttle bus will take you to the picnic entrance.

St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish Bazaar, July 16-18 on the grounds of St. Nicholas Church, 226 South Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and following the 4 p.m. Vigil Mass on Saturday. With a variety of ethnic food and traditional American menu items, including bratwurst, haluski, potato pancakes, piggies, Mexican and Caribbean specialties, cash prize raffle drawings, bingo, bountiful baskets and picnic games for all ages. Nightly entertainment 7 to 10:30 p.m. by Flaxy Morgan on Thursday, Popstar Drive on Friday and Kartune on Saturday.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Summer Fest, 5 to 10 p.m. July 24-25 on the church grounds at Lake Silkworth, 2011 State Route 29. Tent-covered event features an indoor flea market, festival games, a homemade picnic and Polish/ethnic foods. Music provided by Kartune on Friday and Popstar Drive on Saturday.

St. Al’s Church Bazaar at the parish of St. Robert Bellarmine, 6 to 10 p.m. July 30; 6 to 11 p.m. July 31, and 5 to 11 p.m. Aug. 1 on the grounds of St. Aloysius Church, 143 West Division St., Wilkes-Barre. Picnic foods include sausage and peppers, potato pancakes, halushki, and pizza. There are games for all ages, bingo and a flea market. Live music by Triple Fret on Thursday, Popstar Drive on Friday, and Strawberry Jam on Saturday.