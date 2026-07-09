The 11th annual Catholic Men’s Conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Holy Redeemer High School.

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The 11th annual Catholic Men’s Conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Holy Redeemer High School, 159 South Pennsylvania Blvd., Wilkes-Barre.

With a theme this year of “Just Be Catholic,” the conference features nationally known speakers and will conclude with a Mass offered by the Bishop of Scranton, Joseph Bambera.

Tickets are $30 before Sept. 21 (and $40 after Sept. 21) and $15 for students. Priests, deacons and seminarians are invited to attend for free.

To order tickets, mail a check to “Be A Catholic Man,” P.O. Box 669, Wyalusing, Pa., 18853. Write “Men’s Conference” on the check memo and include your contact information, email, and parish. Register online at www.BeACatholicMan.com. For more information, call 570-721-0872.