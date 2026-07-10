BACK MOUNTAIN
“Hands for the Land” Volunteer Day, July 11 at Forest Echo Bird Sanctuary in Dallas borough. A volunteer day focused on trail maintenance and cleanup. Sponsored by the North Branch Land Trust. For more details and to sign up, see nblt.org/events.
Trucksville United Methodist Church Free Movie Night, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, featuring the movie “Amazing Grace,” the inspiring true story of William Wilberforce’s effort to end the transatlantic slave trade. The film tells the story of John Newton, captain of a slave-trading vessel, who wrote the words to what has become one of Christianity’s most beloved hymns. The evening includes hot dogs, hamburgers and sides along with ice cream sundaes and cookies. Reservations are not necessary but are helpful for planning. Please call 570-696-3897.
DUPONT
Polka Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. July 12, with the Dynabrass polka band from Toledo, Ohio, playing at the Dupont VFW from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 and includes a chicken dinner with all the trimmings.
HAZLETON
“1776,” the musical about the Founding Fathers and the Declaration of Independence, presented by PTPA at 212 West Broad St., Hazleton. Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday through July 12. Tickets for all performances are available at ptpashows.org, and show-only tickets will also be available at the door beginning one hour before curtain.
HUNLOCK CREEK
“Intro to En Plein Air” Nature Journaling, sponsored by the North Branch Land Trust, July 18 at the Moon Lake Recreation Area in Hunlock Creek. Artist Jo Adang of the Hazleton Art League will guide participants through the art of nature journaling. This event invites attendees to slow down and build a deeper relationship with the landscapes around us. For more details and to sign up, see nblt.org/events.
Gone Fishin’ Vacation Bible School, for ages 4 through 13, Oakdale Independent Church, 485 Oakdale Drive, Hunlock Creek, from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. Sign up at mtmoriahfellowship.org/vbs-2026/.
PLYMOUTH
The Plymouth Senior Citizens Friendship Club of St. Mary’s will meet at 1 p.m. July 13 at the Holy Child Formation Center, corner of Eno and Willow streets, Plymouth. The last meeting was June 22. The drawing winner was Dorothy Sullivan.
BAZAARS
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Summer Festival, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. July 9, 10, 11 on the parish grounds, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with award-winning homemade pierogies, piggies, haluski, potato pancakes, pagash, clam chowder, kreple, chicken wings, sausage & peppers, strawberry shortcake, bake sale, as well as a “Huge Theme Basket stand,” children’s games, air-conditioned Bingo, and cash raffle with $5,000 first prize. Entertainment by John Stevens’ Doubleshot on Thursday, Picture Perfect on Friday and Hoopla on Saturday.
Nativity of Our Lord Parish Picnic, 5 to 10 p.m. July 10 and 5 to 11 p.m. July 11 on the grounds of Holy Rosary Church and School, 127 Stephenson St., Duryea, with homemade ethnic foods, Bingo, games of chance, indoor flea market. Live entertainment by CC Music on Friday and The Sperazza Band on Saturday. Parking available at Duryea VFW Post 1227, also on Stephenson Street, where a shuttle bus will take you to the picnic entrance.
Good Shepherd Summer Festival, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 10, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 11, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12 on the parish grounds, 87 South Hunter Highway, Drums. Live entertainment by North of 40 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday; New Arrival 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday; ALV Karaoke and DJ services 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Kartune 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday; Tommy Molinaro 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday followed by The Legends, 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
St. Elizabeth/St. Mark parish festival, noon to 7 p.m. July 11 at Bear Creek Community Charter School Pavilion, Bear Creek Township, with homemade pierogi, halupki, potato pancakes, pork BBQ and more. Saturday Vigil Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m.