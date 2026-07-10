Additional shows planned in Lehighton

Matthew Fulkerson is featured as South Carolina Congressman Edward Rutledge singing the chilling and show-stopping number ‘Molasses to Rum to Slaves’ in the PTPA’s production of ‘1776.’

Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, and John Adams (Joshua Plesce, Dave Zimmerman, and Ciarán Burke) have a lighthearted debate about what kind of bird should represent America in the song ‘The Egg’ featured in ‘1776’ at the PTPA this weekend.

John Adams (Ciarán Burke) angrily watches as Ben Franklin (Dave Zimmerman) engineers a plot to get the boisterous Virginian Richard Henry Lee (Tim Solarek) to be the one to propose independence for the colonies in the PTPA’s ‘1776.’

Thomas Jefferson (Joshua Plesce) is urged by other members of the Declaration Committee (Zander Feist as Robert Livingston, Todd Statuto as Roger Sherman, and Dave Zimmerman as Ben Franklin) to accept the role of writing the Declaration of Independence in the song ‘But, Mr. Adams’ featured in the PTPA’s production of ‘1776’ at the Ferrara Center in Hazleton.

John Adams (Ciarán Burke) attempts to pull the rest of the Continental Congress toward declaring independence in the classic musical ‘1776,’ now in its final weekend at the PTPA in Hazleton.

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After a successful Fourth of July weekend run of performances, the Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts is continuing its run of the original musical of American Independence, “1776,” this weekend at the J.J. Ferrara Center, 212 W. Broad St., Hazleton, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7 p.m. and a final Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Patrons who made dinner reservations for the Saturday or Sunday performances should arrive an hour and a half early for dinner service.

“1776,” which debuted on Broadway in 1969 and was adapted into a feature film in 1972, puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the larger-than-life figures of the founding fathers who helped forge this nation in a musical that is at turns funny, insightful, and compelling, with a striking score by Sherman Edwards and legendary script by Peter Stone.

Ciarán R. Burke leads a cast of 30 performers as the “obnoxious and disliked” John Adams, with featured performers including Dave Zimmerman as Ben Franklin, Joshua M. Plesce as Thomas Jefferson, Kit McElvar as Abigail Adams, Jadyn Culp as Martha Jefferson, Christopher Pavlick as John Dickinson, Matthew Fulkerson as Edward Rutledge, Tim Solarek as Richard Henry Lee, and Rahn Richards as John Hancock, with Eugene Hradil as the Continental Army’s courier.

The other colorful and distinct characters in the Second Continental Congress are portrayed by Igor Kleyman (Dr. Josiah Bartlett), Jack McGavin (Stephen Hopkins), Todd Statuto (Roger Sherman), George Shearer (Lewis Morris), Zander Feist (Robert Livingston), Ryan Aregood (Francis Lewis), John Mylecraine (Rev. John Witherspoon), Kevin Costley (Judge James Wilson), Dean Herrmann (Caesar Rodney), Jonathan Mosebach (Col. Thomas McKean), Andrew Hrusovsky (George Read), Zane Zimmerman (Samuel Chase), Alison Scott (William Paca), Matthew C. Malani (Joseph Hewes), Wendy Kleyman (William Hooper), James Shephard (Thomas Lynch Jr.), and John Bogdon (Dr. Lyman Hall).

Geary Gorup plays Congressional Custodian Andrew McNair, Cole Hrusovsky portrays Congressional Secretary Charles Thompson, and Saige Kleyman serves as a leather apron.

The production team of “1776” includes Director Adam Randis, Music Director Michele Millington, Technical Director T.R. Laputka, Stage Manager Dana Jackson Burke, Choreographer Cali Solarek, Costumer Sara Massar, and Prop Master Alison Scott, with a set designed by Michael Gallagher, well regarded as one of the best set designers in the area with a career spanning 50 years that began with a set design of “1776” for the Pennsburg, Pa.. bicentennial celebration in 1976.

Tickets for all show-only performances of “1776” are available at the organization’s website, www.ptpashows.org, and show-only tickets will also be available at the door beginning an hour before curtain and can be paid for via cash, check, or credit/debit card.

The PTPA is also partnering with Carbon County America250 and the Pale Moon Players of Lehighton to present an additional two performances of “1776” at the Lehighton Area High School on Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, with both performances taking place at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Lehighton performances of “1776” are available at thepalemoonplayers.ludus.com

“1776” is presented in through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) and all performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For info, visit www.mtishows.com.