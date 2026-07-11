Maine is a paradise for sightseers, foodies

The lobster roll, also known as the New England sandwich, is a delectable treat served in a buttered, toasted split-top hot dog bun.

The wildlife of Maine added to the beauty of the vacation.

At Stewman’s Lobster Pound in Bar Harbor, dogs are not only welcome but have their own separate menu and dining area with their families.

During one of our boat cruises, we had the chance to pass by Portland Head Light, one of the most photographed lighthouses globally. It is Maine’s oldest lighthouse, first illuminated in 1791.

At Stewman’s Lobster Pound in Bar Harbor, dogs are not only welcome but have their own separate menu and dining area with their families.

The lobster roll, also known as the New England sandwich, is a delectable treat served in a buttered, toasted split-top hot dog bun.

The wildlife of Maine added to the beauty of the vacation.

During one of our boat cruises, we had the chance to pass by Portland Head Light, one of the most photographed lighthouses globally. It is Maine’s oldest lighthouse, first illuminated in 1791.

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Have you ever been to Maine?

Renowned for its stunning coastline, vast forests, and delectable seafood, Maine is widely recognized as the “Lobster Capital of the World.”

The state’s annual lobster catch is an impressive 130 million pounds, and Rockland, Maine, hosts a vibrant five-day Lobster Festival every year. This year’s festival takes place from July 29 to August 2. It’s a haven for food enthusiasts, offering an array of fresh seafood delights. But that’s not all! The festival also features parades, cooking contests, and arts and crafts. If you’re a seafood lover, this is the perfect time to visit Maine.

Driving to Maine from Northeast Pennsylvania takes approximately nine hours, so we decided to stop in New York City, Boston and Connecticut along the way.

Then, we spent five days in Portland, Maine, exploring its charming cobblestone streets, cozy restaurants, boutique stores, and art galleries.

Portland is home to some fantastic restaurants, but one that stands out is Via Vecchia, an upscale Italian restaurant and bar with grand fixtures reminiscent of New York’s Waldorf Astoria.

Other must-try restaurants include Terlingua for Mexican cuisine, Gritty McDuff’s Brew Pub for craft beer, Mami for Japanese food, and Hi Bombay for Indian cuisine.

Speaking of Maine, we can’t forget about its famous potato donuts. These moist, dense, and cake-like treats are a true Maine specialty.

Portland is also home to the most famous donut shop in the state, The Holy Donut. Known for its signature made-from-scratch gourmet potato donuts, The Holy Donut offers a variety of classic and vegan flavors. These cake-style pastries are made with mashed potatoes and are a delightful treat. I particularly enjoyed the chocolate potato donut.

During one of our boat cruises, we had the chance to pass by Portland Head Light, one of the most photographed lighthouses globally. Situated in Cape Elizabeth, Portland Head Light holds the distinction of being the state’s oldest lighthouse, first illuminated in 1791. The U.S. Coast Guard maintains the lighthouse, while the town manages the surrounding park and museum.

According to historical records, in 1776, the town of Cape Elizabeth posted eight soldiers to warn the citizens in anticipation of upcoming British attacks. In 1787, the General Court of Massachusetts allocated $750 to initiate the construction of the lighthouse. In 1790, the United States government took over the responsibility, and Congress provided $1,500 for its construction.

Built under the orders of the first president, George Washington, it was the first lighthouse constructed by the U.S. government.

We then drove to Acadia National Park, which is approximately a three-hour drive from Portland. It’s an ideal destination for hiking, and you can also visit Bar Harbor to enjoy a wildlife cruise and witness puffins, seals, bald eagles, and other seabirds.

Puffins are small, colorful sea birds, similar in size to pigeons, and we took a boat tour to their nesting grounds. We were fortunate to witness a few puffins soaring over our boat, providing a memorable experience. During the tour, we also had the opportunity to spot bald eagles and seals.

From Portland, Maine, you can book various boat and trolley tours. Options include history tours, culinary walking tours, sunset tours, lighthouse tours, walking tours, and nature watch tours. We opted for the wildlife boat tour and the history tour. Alternatively, you can rent sailboats and spend a whole day cruising along the Maine coast.

One of the things I particularly enjoyed about Maine is its dog-friendly atmosphere. Boat cruises and trolley rides were pet-friendly, allowing us to bring our furry companions along.

We also visited an incredible restaurant in Bar Harbor called Stewman’s Lobster Pound. Dogs are not only welcome here but also have their own separate menu and dining area with their families. Stewman’s offers an exquisite seafood menu, including vegetarian and gluten-free options.

We couldn’t resist trying their famous signature dish, the Maine Lobster Rolls. They were simply amazing! The lobster roll, also known as the New England sandwich, is a delectable treat served in a buttered, toasted split-top hot dog bun. It features succulent, fresh lobster meat, usually tossed with a light drizzle of mayonnaise or simply melted butter. The dressing is typically a creamy blend of mayonnaise, celery, and chives, piled high in the grilled hot dog bun.

Maine, renowned for its wildlife, lobster, cruises, and Acadia National Park, offers a plethora of attractions. We had the pleasure of exploring all these, but we couldn’t help but feel that our five-day trip was too short. There’s so much to see and experience in Maine that we can’t wait to return and explore more.