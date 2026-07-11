Family-friendly show set for July 17 to Aug. 2

Kimie Muroya and Jacob Challenger have the major roles in Elephant and Piggie’s ‘We Are In A Play,’ set to open July 16 at the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s Alvina Krause Theatre.

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Until recently, Jacob Challenger didn’t know who Elephant and Piggie are.

“Unfortunately, I kind of missed the boat on them,” the actor said, noting he was more likely to follow the adventures of Curious George or Franklin the Turtle when he was starting out as a reader.

But it’s never too late to introduce yourself to gung-ho Piggy and the more anxiety-prone Gerald the Elephant. Created by children’s author Mo Willems, they are the main characters in the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s family-friendly summer production, “We Are In A Play,” which opens with two low-price previews on July 17 and 18.

“Everybody can relate to moments of feeling socially awkward,” said Challenger, a BTE guest artist who portrays Gerald. He sympathizes with the character’s inability to dance well when The Squirrelles, “a singing trio of squirrels, full of energy and sass,” invites Elephant and Piggie to a dance party.

“Gerald can’t dance, and for me, that rings true,” Challenger admitted with a laugh during a telephone interview. “I was a horrible social dancer in my middle school days, at any prom or semi-formal. Then, when I went to school for musical theater, I was in classes with people who were doing ballet since they learned to walk. So it’s very easy for me to channel.”

Piggie, in contrast, is “very confident, boisterous and excited about having adventures,” said BTE resident artist Kimie Muroya, who has that role. You just know the little pig wouldn’t be shy on a dance floor.

But Piggie will have a problem with her “bestus friend” when Gerald breaks her new toy.

Elephant’s breaking of the toy leads to one of Challenger’s favorite numbers in the show, with The Squirrelles— who might remind you of the famous girl group The Shirelles — singing backup to Piggie, “and giving me a lot of flak.”

After that, there’s another song, “a very cute reconciliation called ‘Elephant in the Room.’ “

“The score is excellent,” Challenger said.

With more than two dozen performances coming up between July 16 and Aug. 2, there’s plenty for two groups of area youngsters to do as they round out the rotating casts.

“We do a kind of Schoolhouse Rock with our presentation of the show,” Challenger said. “A lot of songs repeat words, and the Onomotopoetic Dancers come out with signs with different parts of words and put them together.”

The show isn’t just for the tiniest of tots, Muroya said. “Anyone who remembers the Elephant and Piggie books from their own childhood, or who read them to their children,” should enjoy it, too.

Audience members are bound to be impressed by the costumes, Challenger added. “Our costume designer was incredibly clever. It’s more like an homage to the animals.”

Challenger’s costume includes “a safari hat with a really floppy back that turns into the ears.” Decals on boots stand in for elephant toes, and a gray tie becomes his trunk.

Directed by BTE resident artist Aaron White, with book and lyrics by Mo Willems and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the play opens at the Alvina Krausekrau Theatre in downtown Bloomsburg with preview shows at 7 p.m. July 17 and July 18.

Regular show times are 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday; 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays through Aug. 2. There also will be 2 p.m. shows on July 18 and Aug. 1.

A free sensory-friendly performance will be 2 p.m. July 25.

For tickets and information, visit bte.org/elephantandpiggie. BTE also offers discounts for groups of six or more people. Anyone interested in participating should contact Box Office manager Aliah Cooper at aliahc@bte.org or 570-784-8181.