The short rib was an absolute favorite, covered in a sweet port wine reduction at Moya in Jim Thorpe.

The fresh pappardelle is a nice side dish to pair with fish or meat on the menu at Moya in Jim Thorpe. It’s filled with olive oil, pine nuts, shallots, herbs, and parmesan.

The chocolate mousse at Moya is the perfect sweet to end the night in Jim Thorpe.

The apple salad is fresh, delicious, and topped with apple cider vinaigrette.

Assorted cheeses, honey, pepper relish, and flatbread make up the cheese plate at Moya in Jim Thorpe.

Moya is located on a charming side street in Jim Thorpe and features refined cuisine in a relaxed setting.

🔊 Listen to this

Sometimes you just want to take a little drive.

After work last Thursday, Oscar and I decided to go somewhere different for the night, so we opted to take a road trip to Jim Thorpe.

I forgot how easy it was to hop in the car and drive there; just a 45-minute ride from Wilkes-Barre.

Of course, as I’ve mentioned before, it’s a charming and historic town with rich history, but it also has a bevy of restaurants and entertainment options.

You’ve heard of the Mauch Chunk Opera House — one of the best intimate live music venues in the country — I’m sure.

On this occasion, we visited Moya, a classy and innovative restaurant with seasonal dishes in a fine dining, but relaxed setting on Race Street, off the main road.

There are so many fabulous dishes on the menu, which are smaller portions, so ordering multiple and sharing is encouraged.

We ended up with a cheese plate to start, along with an octopus and apple salad.

The apple salad was filled with arugula, gorgonzola, spiced almonds, dried cranberries, and endive with apple cider vinaigrette on top.

I greatly enjoyed that, in addition to the cheese plate with assorted cheeses, honey, pepper relish, and tasty flatbread.

For our main entrees, Oscar and I split pappardelle with olive oil, pine nuts, shallots, herbs, and parmesan. It was just filling enough, without being overwhelming.

I ate that along with the beef short ribs, which were swimming in a sweet port wine reduction. It was absolutely delicious.

Oscar loved his braised lamb shank with a fresh ginger-honey glaze as his main course.

We couldn’t forget dessert, either, so each enjoyed something: the chocolate mousse with fresh berries for me and the tres leches cake for him.

And because we wanted to keep the night going, we wandered over to the Broadway Grille + Underground right on the main street, Broadway, to listen to tunes by local singer and guitarist Adam McKinley.

He kept the energy high as locals and tourists wandered in and out for Mexican night tacos and margaritas. His voice is inviting and nostalgic.

The Broadway Grille is a fixture in Jim Thorpe. We always love making a stop and eating outside, but the music was a special treat on this night.

As you know, I’m always trying to give different ideas and options for dining and entertainment, so I hope you’ll add these two spots to your list this year.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him your thoughts at mikejmcginley@gmail.com.